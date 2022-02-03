Craig Conover Reveals the Truth About Those Kristin Cavallari Rumors: See Paige DeSorbo React

Watch : "Winter House" Paige DeSorbo Talks Holidays With Craig Conover

Craig Conover is wreaking havoc on the Hamptons.

The Southern Charm star is still in town on next week's all-new Summer House, and as the below sneak peek clip shows, he's now being forced to deal with the fallout from Lindsay Hubbard telling Paige DeSorbo about him "hooking up" with Kristin Cavallari.

"Are you still f--king her?" Paige asks in the preview.

"If I'm in Nashville, do I have someone that I might hook up with? Yeah," Craig answers, though Kristin has denied hooking up with both him and Austen Kroll. "Paige, I will never lie to you. You and I are not exclusive right now. You didn't want to be because you just got out of a relationship."

Paige issues several "I know" responses, but she's clearly hurt by Craig's admission.

Seemingly attempting to cheer her up, he adds, "The only girl I've ever been to a baseball game [with] is you. The only one that my friends know is you."

"I like you," he continues. "But I didn't sign up for this. I came to go swimming and s--t. This is a whole f--king thing now."