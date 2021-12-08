Craig Conover, Kristin Cavallari Hookup Rumors Reignited in Explosive New Summer House Trailer

Watch : "Summer House" Star Hannah Berner Is Engaged

Well, so much for Winter House romances.

The stars of Summer House deal with the aftermath of cuffing season in this exclusive first look at season six of the hit Bravo series. In fact, Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's nuptials might be in jeopardy as the fiancés debate calling off their wedding in the explosive new trailer.

"Our whole relationship isn't my responsibility!" Kyle yells while a tearful Amanda turns to pals Paige DeSorbo, Danielle Olivera and Ciara Miller for advice.

Of course, there are plenty more tumultuous relationships in the mix, as both Paige and Lindsay Hubbard are caught up in love triangles.

"I am a free agent, accepting all applications," Lindsay jokes. "I can't help that i have butterflies and rainbows flying out of my vagina."

Meanwhile, Paige tries to untangle the rumors about The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari cozying up to Craig Conover and Austen Kroll now that Craig and Paige are dating in real life.

"Are you still f--king her?" Paige asks Craig before she snaps, "Watch me f––king walk away!"