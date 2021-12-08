People's Choice Awards

Craig Conover, Kristin Cavallari Hookup Rumors Reignited in Explosive New Summer House Trailer

Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula's engagement hits a bumpy patch as Craig Conover & Paige DeSorbo heat up in shocking Summer House season six trailer. Here's the exclusive first look.

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 08, 2021 3:00 PM
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoNBCUSummer House
Well, so much for Winter House romances.

The stars of Summer House deal with the aftermath of cuffing season in this exclusive first look at season six of the hit Bravo series. In fact, Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's nuptials might be in jeopardy as the fiancés debate calling off their wedding in the explosive new trailer.

"Our whole relationship isn't my responsibility!" Kyle yells while a tearful Amanda turns to pals Paige DeSorboDanielle Olivera and Ciara Miller for advice. 

Of course, there are plenty more tumultuous relationships in the mix, as both Paige and Lindsay Hubbard are caught up in love triangles. 

"I am a free agent, accepting all applications," Lindsay jokes. "I can't help that i have butterflies and rainbows flying out of my vagina." 

Meanwhile, Paige tries to untangle the rumors about The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari cozying up to Craig Conover and Austen Kroll now that Craig and Paige are dating in real life.

"Are you still f--king her?" Paige asks Craig before she snaps, "Watch me f––king walk away!" 

At least we know that Amanda and Kyle found their own happily ever afters.

The couple tied the knot following a summer spiral on Sept. 25. 

Watch the dramatic sneak peek above for everything in store!

Summer House returns Monday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

