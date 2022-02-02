Channing Tatum Reveals the Career Advice He Gave "Perfectionist" Zoë Kravitz

Watch : Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum Cozy Up in NYC

Channing Tatum has a few words of directorial wisdom for his girlfriend, Zoë Kravitz.

Speaking with Variety on Wednesday, Feb. 2, the actor, 41, revealed that he advised Kravitz—who he is currently dating—against taking on an acting role while directing her first film. The Batman actress, 33, is set to make her directorial debut with the upcoming thriller Pussy Island, which stars Tatum, who also produces.

The 21 Jump Street actor said that he learned the inherent difficulties of trying to simultaneously helm and star in a film when he made the upcoming movie Dog. Describing Kravitz as "a perfectionist in the best possible way," Tatum said he told her that if she were to star in Pussy Island, she would "need double the days."

But more time together certainly wouldn't be a bad thing for Kravitz and Tatum, who first sparked dating rumors in August 2021 when they were spotted riding a bicycle together throughout NYC.