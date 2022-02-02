Channing Tatum Reveals the Career Advice He Gave "Perfectionist" Zoë Kravitz

Describing his girlfriend as "a perfectionist in the best possible way," Channing Tatum shared that he advised Zoë Kravitz against taking on an acting role while directing her first film.

Channing Tatum has a few words of directorial wisdom for his girlfriend, Zoë Kravitz.  

Speaking with Variety on Wednesday, Feb. 2, the actor, 41, revealed that he advised Kravitz—who he is currently dating—against taking on an acting role while directing her first film. The Batman actress, 33, is set to make her directorial debut with the upcoming thriller Pussy Island, which stars Tatum, who also produces. 

The 21 Jump Street actor said that he learned the inherent difficulties of trying to simultaneously helm and star in a film when he made the upcoming movie Dog. Describing Kravitz as "a perfectionist in the best possible way," Tatum said he told her that if she were to star in Pussy Island, she would "need double the days." 

But more time together certainly wouldn't be a bad thing for Kravitz and Tatum, who first sparked dating rumors in August 2021 when they were spotted riding a bicycle together throughout NYC. 

"There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoe," a source told E! News about their relationship at the time. "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."

While they've kept their romance relatively low-key, the couple has since gone on to sport matching Taxi Driver Halloween costumes and, in December, Tatum even adorably liked musician Lenny Kravitz's Instagram post celebrating his daughter's birthday. 

The pair was also spotted at Alicia Key's star-studded Met Gala afterparty, where an insider told E! News they were "all over each other. Kissing, dancing." 

The insider continued, "They are the cutest couple."

