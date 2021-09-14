2021 Met Gala

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Exclusive

Inside Alicia Keys' Star-Studded Met Gala After-Party With Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and More

While Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz walked the Met Gala red carpet separately, the duo cozied up inside Alicia Keys' after-party. Read all the star-studded details below.

By Jess Cohen Sep 14, 2021 3:25 PM
If you thought the 2021 Met Gala was hot, wait until you hear about the after-parties.

After striking a pose at fashion's biggest night, stars hit the town to celebrate. One of the ultimate after-party hot spots? Alicia Keys' bash at Cipriani South Street. Inside the venue, celebs sipped Cincoro Tequila until the early hours of Sept. 14.

A source tells E! News that host Alicia, who was accompanied by her husband, Swizz Beatz at the party, performed a set around midnight. "After her performance, sparklers and champagne were brought out to celebrate Swizz's birthday," the insider shares. "He was having a great time beatboxing and dancing all night."

Another couple in attendance was Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz, who were "all over each other," the source tells E! News. "Kissing, dancing. They are the cutest couple." 

Longtime loves Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were also at the bash but didn't show much PDA, according to the eyewitness, who notes that the couple left after Alicia's performance. 

photos
Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

Mother-daughter duo Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant arrived to Alicia's party with family friend Ciara around 1 a.m., joining fellow guests Serena Williams and Venus Williams, as well as Elon Musk, Lupita Nyong'o and Regina King.

The eyewitness also tells E! News that Lil Nas X "completely freaked out" over Queen Latifah inside the party. "It seems to have been the first time they met and he was really excited and overwhelmed," the insider shares. "He had changed into a pearl tuxedo and pearl boots."

To see more celebs stepping out after the Met Gala, check out the gallery below!

Kim Kardashian

After wearing a custom Balenciaga look, complete with a matching mask and 75" ponytail, to the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian switched into a second form-fitting look for the after-party.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner changed from a gorgeous nude Givenchy gown to a ravishing red mini dress with a long luxurious train by the same fashion house. She slicked her hair back into a chic ponytail and accessorized her look with strappy heels, a red purse and plenty of bling.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Rihanna always slays the Met Gala with her looks, and this year was no different. RiRi arrived at the gala in a Balenciaga Couture piece, which she accessorized with Maria Tash jewelry, and A$AP Rocky donned an ERL look. The couple continued to bring out the fierce fashion for her star-studded after-party.

Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi

Kaia Gerber walked hand in hand with Jacob Elordi as they made their way to the post-gala gathering. Earlier in the evening, the model wore a black Oscar de la Renta gown. Afterwards, she slipped into a sheer dress with black floral detailing. Meanwhile, the Euphoria actor kept his attire cool and casual with a black shirt overlaying a white tee and blue jeans.

Lorde

Lorde switched out of her Bode ensemble and into a colorful gown for Rihanna's after-party.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with new bangs, Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a red-hot Dundas dress. While Machine Gun Kelly wasn't able to join the actress due to a Central Park concert, he met up with her for the after-party. Fox wore an asymmetrical, one-shoulder red mini dress while MGK sported a black jacket lined with roses over a sheer shirt and black pants.

Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz continued to fuel romance rumors at a Met Gala after-party. While they arrived at the ball separately, him in a tuxedo and her in a rhinestone-covered YSL ensemble, they walked side by side to the after-party in what appeared to be the same stylish apparel.

