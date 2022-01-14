Clint Arlis, Tyler Gwozdz and More Deaths That Rocked Bachelor Nation

Clint Arlis, who was on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette, died on Jan. 11, his sister recently revealed. Remember him and more members of Bachelor Nation that are gone too soon.

Hearts are heavy in Bachelor Nation.

Former Bachelorette contestant Clint Arlis died on Jan. 11, his sister Taylor Lulek recently announced "with great sadness" on Facebook. He was 34 years old. A cause of death was not revealed.

Clint's death was also confirmed by the Twitter accounts for the wrestling teams at Batavia High School and the University of Illinois, where he'd previously competed. Batavia Wrestling's tribute described Clint as "the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, and the boyhood idol and best friend of his kid brother, Coach Logan Arlis." In addition to being "extraordinarily devoted to his family," the message continued, Clint, who had pursued a career in architecture, was also "deeply committed" to wrestling. As the post put it, "His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence to younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend and a loving son and brother will resonate far beyond his days in our presence."

Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

Clint appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette in 2015. After news of Clint's passing broke, Kaitlyn took to social media to pay tribute.

"Even though things didn't end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show 'til today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person," the 36-year-old reality star shared on Instagram Stories. "From his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family, Clint was very well respected in his world and it is an absolute tragedy of what's happened and I don't know much right now and it's none of my business."  

Clint isn't the only member of the franchise that Bachelor Nation has lost over the years. To remember other past participants, scroll on. 

(Photo by Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Clint Arlis

Clint Arlis appeared on season 11 of The Bachelorette, which starred Kaitlyn Bristowe and premiered in 2015. He and fellow contestant JJ Lane famously said "villains gotta vill," and he was eliminated week three.

In January 2022, Clint's sister Taylor Lulek announced his passing. He was 34 years old. 

"It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th," Taylor wrote on Facebook. "Please respect our family's privacy as we try to cope with this great loss."

A cause of death was not revealed.

ABC
Tyler Gwozdz

Tyler Gwozdz, or Tyler G, appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette in 2019. After going on the first one-on-one date of season 15, Tyler unexpectedly left the show for an unknown reason soon after. An official reason for his abrupt departure was never revealed, and Hannah simply told the remaining suitors that Tyler "had to leave."

Tyler died on Jan. 22, 2020, after he was hospitalized for a suspected medical overdose the week prior in Boca Raton, Fla. At the time, the Boca Raton Police Services Department confirmed to E! News that officers responded to a call for a suspected medical overdose at around 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 13, with Tyler then being transported to the hospital. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner later confirmed that Tyler "died as a result of opioid toxicity (heroin)" and listed the manner of death as an accident.

Instagram
Christy Caserta

Christy Caserta, a lawyer who competed on season 15 of The Bachelor starring Brad Womackpassed away at the age of 38 in October 2018. 

Caserta collapsed during a training class in Florida, and after seeing her unresponsive, her classmates quickly called 911 fearing that she'd suffered a seizure. First responders transported her to a hospital, where she subsequently died, a spokesperson for the Sunrise Police Department in Sunrise, Fla. told E! News at the time.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Michael Nance

Michael Nance was found dead in a residence in Austin, Texas in August 2017. He was 31 years old. According to an autopsy report, Michael, who appeared on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette, died from "multiple drug toxicity" and his manner of death was ruled an accident.

ABC
Eric Hill

Before his appearance on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette aired, Eric Hill tragically died in a 2014 accident. He was paragliding with friends when his parachute partially collapsed, according to reports. He was 32 years old.

ABC
Erin Storm

Eight years after appearing on Matt Grant's season of The BachelorErin Storm died in a fatal private plane crash in 2016. According to NBC Los Angeles, Erin was the sole occupant of the Airborne XT-912 light-sport, weight-shift control plane and crashed shortly after taking off.

ABC
Gia Allemand

Gia Allemand, who appeared on Jake Pavelka's season of The Bachelor, died by suicide in 2013. She was 29 years old.

ABC
Julien Hug

Julien Hug, who appeared on season five of The Bachelorette starring Jillian Harris, was discovered dead in the San Bernardino National Forest in California in 2010. His parents shared that he'd been suffering from depression and had died by suicide. 

ABC
Lex McAllister

Lex McAllister, who appeared on Jake Pavelka's season of The Bachelordied from a drug overdose in February 2016, E! News confirmed. She was 31 years old. According to the coroner's report, Lex's death was due to acute intoxication by the combined effects of amlodipine and acetaminophen, and the manner of death was ruled a suicide.

 

