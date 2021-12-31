HolidaysBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Erin and Sara Foster Step In After Critics "Shame" Stepmom Katharine McPhee's Bikini Photo

Erin and Sara Foster defended stepmom Katharine McPhee and dad David Foster after he shared a bikini picture of Kat that complimented her post-baby body.

Katharine McPhee Foster's inner circle is defending her after her bikini photo caused quite the stir

Erin and Sara Foster, whose dad is Kat's husband David Foster, showed their support for her latest swimsuit photo on Instagram on Dec. 29.

Things kicked off when David, 72, posted an image of Katharine rocking a black bikini and captioned it, "what baby," 10 months after she gave birth to son Rennie.

Some users criticized him, with one person saying, "Yeah, let's perpetuate the unhealthy narrative that women need to be back to or smaller than their pre-pregnancy size postpartum." 

But Katharine, 37, felt differently and responded to the user directly. "Almost a year later after giving birth is an unhealthy narrative- go jump in a lake," she said.

The American Idol alum also created her own post to say that she had "zero" dieting and "zero" pressure to get in shape after giving birth. "Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on," the singer wrote this week. "Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let's say… 'oh that's nice he thinks his wife is hot.'"

Now, her stepdaughters are giving their take. 

"If I can accept my step mom looking like this, you certainly should be able to," Erin, 39, wrote. "The photo wasn't altered or filtered and she's had no surgery. You can't shame someone for feeling cute after a baby whether she's sharing stretch marks or a six pack. Let her live." 

Sara, 40, also pointed out a double standard for new moms. "If you [would have] had cellulite and stretch marks in the photo and the caption was exactly the same we would all be celebrating his post," she speculated. "But you don't and that's not allowed to be celebrated." 

She then praised Katharine for her workout routine: "You have been working your ass off in the gym. Let's complain about women and husbands who post 3 week postpartum pics with their full body lipo, filters and altering apps that make us all feel like s--t," adding, "People are crazy." (David shares Erin and Sara with Rebecca Dyer, his wife from 1982 to 1986.)

Kat's Smash co-star Debra Messing also boosted her up, writing, "Brava! And send me your workout." 

Katharine admitted she "found a great workout" and simply let her "body do its thing" after her pregnancy. 

As she put it, "That's it. And guess what? I'll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares? BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life."

Keep scrolling to take a look back at David and Katharine's relationship.

An Unlikely Bond

Rewind all the way back to 2006, when the pair meet on season 5 of American Idol. The record producer serves as Katharine's mentor on the singing competition, which kickstarts several musical collaborations and chance run-ins at celebrity events over the next several years. 

Sparks Fly

In May 2017, eyewitnesses spot the undercover lovebirds enjoying a "very intimate" dinner date in Malibu. "By the end of the date, Katharine sat on David's side of the table and cuddled him with a blanket," a source shares with E! News

Slam Dunk

After a fairly quiet summer, Katharine and David heat up once again at a Los Angeles Lakers game in November 2017. The Smash star also attends the performer's 68th birthday celebration alongside David's daughters Erin Foster and Sara Foster, as well as his stepsons Brody Jenner and Brandon Jenner.

Addressing the Rumors

The "Over It" songstress plays coy about the dynamics of their relationship in a 2017 interview with Health magazine, sharing, "We're very close friends, and we've been friends for a long time. I'm really, really fond of him, and I think he's an incredible person... People can say whatever they want."

Sealed With a Smooch

It's official! By December of that year, the couple is kissing in public (pictured here leaving the Beverly Hills restaurant E Baldi) and an insider tells E! News Katharine and David are "more serious than they have ever been." Adds the source, "David is usually a playboy but Katharine has made him change his ways, and he is really comfortable with her." 

Under the Mistletoe

Their talents unite during a star-studded holiday bash, where the couple performs lively renditions of "White Christmas" and "My Grown Up Christmas List." 

Ooh La La

From Paris with love! Katharine and David round out 2017 with a getaway to Paris. "They couldn't keep their hands off each other," an eyewitness describes of their rendezvous, "and immediately took a romantic walk through the rainy streets of Paris." 

Taking Things Slow

Not so fast, you two. In January 2018, a source tells E! News the couple isn't rushing down the aisle: "David has not shown any interest in getting married again. He hasn't discounted how he feels about Katharine but there are no plans for them to even get engaged anytime soon."

The First Monday in May

Katharine and David show off their undeniable chemistry at the 2018 Met Gala. A red carpet to remember, no doubt!

Here Comes the Bride

In July of that year, E! News reports that David has finally popped the question while on vacation with Katharine in Europe. "Katharine has been wanting this for a while now," a source reveals. "David has been planning the engagement, but has kept it very secretive. Only a few family members knew about his plans."

Smitten

The two are smitten with each other at the 2018 Carousel Of Hope Ball. Katharine sizzles in a pink satin dress, while her beau opts for something more classic.

Walk of Fame

It's a reunion! The couple supports and celebrates American Idol's Simon Cowell as he receives his Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Los Angeles in 2018.

Date Night

It's date night! The two lovebirds attend Elton John's famous Oscar Viewing Party in 2018.

Red Carpet Ready

The couple poses for the camera on the red carpet at the 2019 American Icon Awards gala.

Pretty in Pink

Think pink! The actress lights up the red carpet with her mesmerizing gown at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's 2019 Hot Pink Party. Her man wears a traditional black and white suit.

It's Showtime!

After scoring the lead in the London production of Sara Bareilles' Tony-nominated show, the pair attends the press night after-party for Waitress: The Musical in 2019.

Just Married

On June 28, 2019, the lovebirds tie the knot at the church of St. Yeghiche in London.

"Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow,' was released right after Idol. Today... I'm marrying the man who produced it," the bride posted on Instagram. "Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn't it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David."

 

Baby News

In October 2020, a source confirms to E! News that the couple is expecting their first child together.

Heart-Eyes

The American Idol alum gushes over the music producer on Valentine's Day 2021, sharing on Instagram, "My forever Valentine!! My best friend, my favorite person, my motivator, my everyday!"

Out and About

Before welcoming her little one, the singer is spotted enjoying an afternoon outing with her husband in Beverly Hills.

