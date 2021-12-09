What David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster Are Afraid Son Rennie Will Discover About Them on YouTube

Watch : Katharine McPhee Has "Mommy & Me" Time With a Beer

David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster's son Rennie's first year is turning out to be quite the adventure!

The 72-year-old musician and his singer wife, 37, recently started a new tour together and are bringing their 9-month-old boy along for the ride.

"We're actually on the road right now," Katharine told E! News. "We're in Florida. David has about 18 tour dates so we are in and out of suitcases from hotel room to hotel room and Rennie's right there alongside us."

She continued, "This kid is headed all over the place, so he's going to be accustomed to being with us. It's great that we're fortunate to have the kind of jobs that we can take him wherever we go. It's great to take a kid to lots of places in their early life."

David put it a bit simpler: "He's a road rat."

Earlier this fall, the couple embarked on another fun musical endeavor, just the two of them: They performed in disguise on The Masked Singer during the past sixth season, and were unmasked on an episode that aired Wednesday, Dec. 8.