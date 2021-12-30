Katharine McPhee Foster Has the Perfect Response to "Haters" of Her Post-Baby Bikini Pic

Watch : Katharine McPhee Has "Mommy & Me" Time With a Beer

Just let Katharine McPhee Foster rock a bikini in peace!

The Smash star, 37, is sticking up for husband David Foster after his tribute to Katharine was misinterpreted. Earlier this week, he shared a photo of the new mom in a black bikini, writing, "what baby!"

Fans seemingly defended Katharine, who gave birth to son Rennie about 10 months ago, with one user calling his caption an "uncomfortable antiquated compliment." Another said it was a "cringe worthy post."

But Katharine isn't offended by David's sweet words. She shared another swimsuit photo on Dec. 29, writing, "ok the press around my husbands photo he posted of me is so dumb… I'm sorry but we are not sorry."

She explained, "And for all of you who can't deal with it maybe this helps. I've struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I've gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that -most people do."