Erin and Sara Foster Step In After Critics "Shame" Stepmom Katharine McPhee's Bikini Photo

Katharine McPhee Foster's inner circle is defending her after her bikini photo caused quite the stir.

Erin and Sara Foster, whose dad is Kat's husband David Foster, showed their support for her latest swimsuit photo on Instagram on Dec. 29.

Things kicked off when David, 72, posted an image of Katharine rocking a black bikini and captioned it, "what baby," 10 months after she gave birth to son Rennie.

Some users criticized him, with one person saying, "Yeah, let's perpetuate the unhealthy narrative that women need to be back to or smaller than their pre-pregnancy size postpartum."

But Katharine, 37, felt differently and responded to the user directly. "Almost a year later after giving birth is an unhealthy narrative- go jump in a lake," she said.

The American Idol alum also created her own post to say that she had "zero" dieting and "zero" pressure to get in shape after giving birth. "Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on," the singer wrote this week. "Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let's say… 'oh that's nice he thinks his wife is hot.'"