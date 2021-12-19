Riverdale's Casey Cott Marries Nichola Basara With His Co-Stars in Attendance

Watch : "Riverdale" Season 5 Has Big Changes

A winter (wedding) wonderland!

Riverdale star Casey Cott is officially off the market after he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Nichola Basara on Saturday, Dec. 18. The CW actor shared the exciting news on his Instagram Stories, posting a black-and-white photo of himself showing off his wedding band as he romantically kissed his wife.

To celebrate their big day, Casey donned a classic tuxedo, while Nichola looked like a vision in white in a sleeveless ballgown. The newlyweds were also surrounded by their nearest and dearest, including the 29-year-old actor's Riverdale co-stars: Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Drew Ray Tanner.

Several of the cast members posted behind-the-scenes footage of the couple's wedding day.

"Congrats KJ," Drew shared on Instagram Stories, alongside a video of the New Zealand actor seated at the reception. He later snapped a video of the bride and groom walking arm-in-arm into the venue, "And of course to Casey Cott and Nichola Basara. love you guys."