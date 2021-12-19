Riverdale's Casey Cott Marries Nichola Basara With His Co-Stars in Attendance

Tristan ThompsonBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

A winter (wedding) wonderland!

Riverdale star Casey Cott is officially off the market after he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Nichola Basara on Saturday, Dec. 18. The CW actor shared the exciting news on his Instagram Stories, posting a black-and-white photo of himself showing off his wedding band as he romantically kissed his wife.

To celebrate their big day, Casey donned a classic tuxedo, while Nichola looked like a vision in white in a sleeveless ballgown. The newlyweds were also surrounded by their nearest and dearest, including the 29-year-old actor's Riverdale co-stars: Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Drew Ray Tanner.

Several of the cast members posted behind-the-scenes footage of the couple's wedding day.

"Congrats KJ," Drew shared on Instagram Stories, alongside a video of the New Zealand actor seated at the reception. He later snapped a video of the bride and groom walking arm-in-arm into the venue, "And of course to Casey Cott and Nichola Basara. love you guys."

Additionally, Camila and Madelaine captured photos and videos of themselves getting dolled up for the wedding. In one image, Madelaine prepped her skin with a face mask. Later in the evening, Lili snapped a selfie with Vanessa at the reception.

caseycott / Instagram

In August, Casey shared insight into their wedding day during an interview with Us Weekly, explaining that their ceremony would "be rather small" due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"My family lives in the States, obviously, and her family, they're Canadian," he told the magazine. "So we're hoping the border [situation] works out and everyone can pop up here."

Casey also revealed that his brother, Broadway star Corey Cott would officiate the wedding.

"He's going to marry us, which is really cool. So we're really excited that he's going to be very involved," Casey raved. "We're really close with all of our siblings, and we figured that'd be a good role for him. And he always knows your role when he gets cast. So we cast him."

drewraytanner / Instagram

Casey and Nichola's nuptials comes exactly one year after the actor popped the big question.

Last December, the Katy Keene actor announced on Instagram that he was engaged to Nichola with three diamond ring emojis and a selfie of the two. In the photo, Nichola showed off her round-shaped diamond ring.

"So happy for you two," Camila commented, with Madelaine writing, "I'm so happy about this."

Vanessa Morgan added, "So happppppyyyyyyyyyyy for you two."

Casey isn't the only Riverdale star to find a special someone. Check out the love lives of the cast in our gallery below!

KJ Apa/Instagram
K.J. Apa

The Riverdale golden boy, known as Archie Andrews, previously kept his lips sealed about his off-screen dating life. However, in early February 2020, the actor confirmed his romance with model Clara Berry. In May 2021, the couple announced they are expecting their first child together. By September that year, the two welcomed their son, Sasha.

Roger / BACKGRID
Cole Sprouse

The 28-year-old actor has moved on from his Riverdale romance. In February 2021, Cole seemingly confirmed he's dating Canadian model and influencer Ari Fournier.

Getty Images
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton

The Riverdale co-stars dated for more than a year before E! News learned in December 2019 that they had split. However, in June 2021, they were spotted out together with co-star Cole Sprouse, his brother Dylan Sprouse, and Stella Maxwell in Los Angeles.

The actress also dated photographer Grayson Vaughan for about a year until they split in February 2021.

 

Instagram
Casey Cott

The Riverdale star is married! News of his wedding to Nichola Basara comes one year after he announced their engagement on Instagram. On Dec. 19, 2021, the actor tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend with his Riverdale co-stars in attendance, including Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Drew Ray Tanner.

Getty Images
Skeet Ulrich

The Scream star shares two children with his first wife, Georgina Cates. The former couple called it quits in 2005. Ulrich was married to Amelia Jackson-Gray for three years, but the duo went their separate ways in 2015. The actor sparked engagement rumors with model Megan Blake Irwin, but his rep clarified to E! News in May 2020 they are not engaged. He was most recently linked to Lucy Hale, however, their whirlwind romance came to an end in April 2021.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart

Bughead was real. The two dated on and off for more than three years until early 2020. In June of that year, the actress opened up about her sexuality, sharing on Instagram, "Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Vanessa Morgan

This newcomer has made her way into fans' hearts as Toni Topaz. In July 2019, the actress announced her engagement to baseball player Michael Kopech, who is known for previously being in a relationship with Brielle Biermann. The couple wed in early January 2020 with Morgan announcing she was expecting in July. Kopech has since filed for divorce.

Madelaine Petsch/Instagram
Madelaine Petsch

After three years together, E! News learned in February 2020 that the actress and boyfriend Travis Mills had called it quits. In the last few months, fans have speculated that she's dating Olympic fencer, Miles Chamley. However, they have yet to publicly comment on the rumors.

Instagram
Ashleigh Murray

The actress has kept fans guessing when it comes to her love life. Although she hasn't publicly confirmed a relationship, the CW star shared several sweet snapshots of her and her rumored beau on Instagram.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Mark Consuelos

Relationship goals! The actor has been married to talk-show host Kelly Ripa for more than 25 years (!!), with who he shares three children. Consuelos can often be found posting adorable pictures of his wife and family on social media.

