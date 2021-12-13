Gabrielle Union, Kyle Richards & More Stars Share Their Under $25 Holiday Gift Picks

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Looking for gift ideas that won't break the bank? You're in luck! We've rounded up all the under $25 gifts celebrities have recommended this holiday season. Whether you're shopping for a host gift, a white elephant exchange, or just looking for some affordable last minute gifts, there's something in here for everyone.
All throughout gifting season celebs like Gabrielle Union, Candace Cameron Bure, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Kris Jenner, Dixie and Charli D'Amelio, Hunter McGrady, Cash Warren, Nicky Hilton, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Ludacris, Lauren Conrad and Sophia Bush shared their top gift picks for this year. Many of them included gifts that were thoughtful, interesting and totally affordable.
If you're still looking for some gift ideas, be sure to check those gift guides out for some inspiration. With that, here are the under $25 gifts that celebs have recommended this holiday season.
Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand
When E! News asked Kris Jenner what she would recommend getting for a white elephant gift exchange, she named this mixology bartender kit from Amazon. "I love this cocktail set because it's pretty to display, and fun to use," Kris shared. "Throw in your favorite bottle (818 Tequila...wink) and you've got the perfect package."
Laneige 4pc Sleeping Mask Mini Kit
Maria Menounos recently shared her affordable gift picks from Marshalls and T.J. Maxx and picked this set from Laneige. As Maria told E! News, "One of the best parts of the holidays is finding thoughtful ways to treat my friends and family. My favorite way to do that is to pamper them with tons of self-care products! Try some skincare essentials, like this set of lip masks."
Candace Cameron Bure Countdown Calendar with Interchangeable Sayings
Candace Cameron Bure recommended this countdown calendar from her collection with QVC in her holiday gift guide this year. As Candace told E! News, "Use this beautifully designed countdown calendar for all the exciting dates that build anticipation throughout the year! Whether it is Christmas, birthdays, weddings or vacations, this countdown makes the waiting fun!"
Superfit Boxer Briefs, 2-Pack
Pair of Thieves co-founder Cash Warren recommended this pair of boxer briefs in his holiday gift guide. As he told E! News, "Your man loves these and you love to see him in them. The best fitting boxer briefs on the planet. Yes, you can quote me."
DUO Multi Position Memory Foam Tablet Stand
Fashion designer Hunter McGrady said these foam tablet stands make great gifts for kids. "Listen, in a world of Zoom you can't go wrong with this foam tablet pillow for the kids!" she shared. "Sometimes us mamas also need a 5 minute hands free moment. Plus, kids love it!"
HydroJug Bottle
"The gift of health is priceless and hydration is such a great way to stay healthy during the holidays!" Brittany Matthews shared in her holiday gift guide with E!. "Carrying a HydroJug has become my favorite way to make sure I'm drinking a ton of water every day. Their bottles are leakproof and have a handle for easy carrying, but the best part are the sleeves that you can buy to pair with them. They have a strap and pockets for holding keys, phones, etc. while you're at the gym and I have my very own sleeve design available inspired by my sweet Sterling Skye! Pro tip: it fits on the new Glass and Stainless Steel bottles, too!"
Sunset Projection Lamp
TikTok sensations Dixie and Charli D'Amelio shared their gift picks with E! and Dixie's pick for a white elephant gift exchange was this sunset projection lamp. "I feel like these are kind of like modern-day lava lamps," she said. "I have two in my bedroom and I always use them when I'm making content. They're super vibe-y!"
Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner
"This little machine is such a game changer," Camila Coelho shared in her holiday gift guide. "It cleans makeup brushes quickly but also dries them quickly. Such an overlooked, but necessary gift for anyone who gets glam on the regular."
Giuliana Proseco
Looking for an affordable gift to give your party host? Giuliana Rancic recommended a "bottle of something sparkling" like Giuliana Prosecco.
Rachael Ray Lazy Tools Set
Rachael Ray recommended her Lazy Tools Utensil set for a white elephant gift under $25. "Both the spoon and ladle feature notches on the handle so you can easily rest them on pot and pan rims. And they come in a variety of fun colors!" she told E! News.
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Heathered Socks
Nicky Hilton shared her holiday shopping tips with E! News and recommended these cozy socks from Barefoot Dreams. "Fuzzy stocks are a staple for me, especially during the colder months and they make a good last minute gift idea.
BestSelf 30-Day Gratitude Journal
Country singer Carly Pearce told E! News that she loves gifts that inspire positivity and give back. "BestSelf's Gratitude Journal is a motivational gift for everyone to help you cultivate a positive mindset, promote positive thinking, and inspire you to be the best version of yourself. I also love that with each order, a meal is donated to a family in need through Feeding America," she said.
Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker- Item Locator for Keys, Bags and More
In her Hanukkah gift guide, The Real Housewives of New York City's Jill Zarin recommended this "miracle" product for an under $25 gift. "I can only think of what I need when buying gifts," she shared. "I often misplace things and find the Tiles to be something of a miracle. Whether it is your keys, bag or car….put one of these tiles with them and you never have to worry again! What a great gift to give someone."
Enindel Large Glass Mugs- Set of 4
Bachelor in Paradise alums Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour said they'd get these mugs for a white elephant gift exchange. "I think we both agree about how obsessed we are with our clear coffee mugs at home, so I think we'd bring a whole set for just $25!" Hannah told E! News.
In The Time of The Butterflies by Julia Alvarez
"I just finished reading In The Time of The Butterflies by Julia Alvarez and am gifting it to everyone on my list that hasn't read it yet," style icon and social media influencer, @BarbieStyle told E! News. "It's one of my fast favorites and great for anyone looking to unplug and curl up with a good book."
Marshmallow Knit Sock 2-Pack
Lana Condor's holiday gift guide is filled with all kinds of self-care must-haves for everyone on your list. She recommended these PINK Marshmallow Knit Socks for a gift idea under $25.
Saltverk Gift Box w/Lava salt + Pure Salt
Sophia Bush shared her holiday gift guide and recommended products that are unique and support small businesses, like this Saltverk Gift Box. "Everyone who's ever shared a meal at my house knows that I love great seasoning. And for me, that always starts with good salt," Sophia told E! News. "This isn't your average salt set. There are two different kinds of fabulous salt, and both are sustainable. It's a win for flavors and the planet."
Thro Striped Jacquard Rabbit Faux Fur Throw
"Nothing is better than a cozy throw, and this striped jacquard faux fur throw is the epitome of luxury," The Real's Loni Love told E! in her holiday gift guide.
Louisiana Roux Spoon
Chef Emeril Lagasse shared his top gift picks for this holiday season and it included this $12 roux spoon. "This Roux Spoon is a favorite because it's specially shaped to get to every edge of the pot, leaving no burnt edges around the pan!" Emeril explained.
Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Pants - 2 Piece Set
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton's gift guide is full of fashionable and affordable products from Amazon. Kyle recommended this two-piece set. "Kathy's daughters and my girls are very hard to buy for, but at the end of the day, we all want to be comfy. We all want the same thing. So for me, I love buying cozy sweats, and cozy slippers because there's no one who doesn't love those. If you had a hard day, you want to lounge in something comfortable," she said.
Jiasuqi Cross Open Toe Fuzzy Fluffy House Slippers
This pair of fluffy house flippers from Amazon also came recommended by Kyle and Kathy. As Kathy told E! News, "I do this at my own Christmas party at like 11 o'clock with people still downstairs. I go up and put on cozy sweats and these great fluffy slippers Kyle got me."
Live by Being Pura Terra Complexion Clay
Gabrielle Union's holiday gift guide includes a variety of products from small businesses on Amazon. She told E! News that this complexion clay facial mask was one of her favorite products on the list. "The detoxifying complexion clay really gets your life together because we're all probably not eating the things that we're supposed to be eating, which is going to affect the skin and and all of our body," she shared. You can get this for $24.
