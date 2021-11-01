Gabrielle Union Shares Her Favorite Amazon Small Business to Shop this Holiday Season

Ahead of Gabrielle's Amazon livestream with Drew Barrymore this Wednesday, E! was lucky enough to catch up with Gabrielle to hear more about her gift guide and all of her gift-giving tips for the holiday season.

E!: What are a few of your favorite products from your gift guide and why did you pick them?

GU: I think because we've all been on lockdown, trying to figure out what self-care looks like in our new reality and had to become bathroom beauticians, masseuses, baristas in our own home, I wanted to lean into things that are a little bit more organic to my life and where I'm at and the things that I've discovered things on Amazon.

The detoxifying complexion clay really gets your life together because we're all probably not eating the things that we're supposed to be eating, which is going to affect the skin and and all of our body. I love Bkr, too. Carting around a whole gallon of water is not always cute. Plus, they have these little add-on vegan lip glosses that attach to the bottle.