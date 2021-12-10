People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Maria Menounos' Holiday Gift and Fashion Picks Will Brighten Up Your Season

Maria Menounos teamed up with Marshalls and T.J. Maxx to share some affordable options.

By Marenah Dobin Dec 10, 2021 8:16 PMTags
FashionBeautyHomeShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Shop FashionShop HomeGifts That SleighCelebrity Gift GuidesCelebrity Shopping
E-Comm: Maria Menounos Holiday Gift GuideGetty Images, E! Illustration

We included these products chosen by Maria Menounos because we think you'll like her picks. Maria is a paid spokesperson for T.J. Maxx and Marshalls. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

While many consider the winter holidays to be the most wonderful time of the year, it can also be the most expensive. However, that's not the case for us savvy shoppers who turn to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls as our go-to stores. We can get the products we adore from the brands we have relied on for years at prices that won't break the bank.

Even celebrities love shopping at those retailers, including Maria Menounos. The star recently shared her gift picks for men, women, children, and pets along with some of her styling insights for holiday parties.

read
Kris Jenner's Holiday Gift Picks Have Us In The Kris-mas Spirit

Cozy Tyme Chunky Hand Knit Throw

Maria told E! News, "When the temperature drops, I'm all about bundling up in comfortable clothes and making my space a sanctuary. This year, I'm going to treat my loved ones (and myself!) to some winter must-haves for a night-in. I've got my eye on this chunky knit throw blanket from T.J.Maxx that looks perfect for cozying up under."

$130
$99
T.J.Maxx

Varsity Holiday Silky Fleece Pants

Maria advised, "You can't go wrong with pajamas. I'll be picking up these men's fleece pajama pants for my husband."

$18
$10
T.J. Maxx

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Debuts Edgy Look in Must-See Interview With Pete Davidson

2

Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Announces Stillbirth at 38 Weeks

3
Exclusive

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Break Silence on Son Josh's Guilty Verdict

Jingles & Joy Toddler Set of 2 Tight Fit Holiday Cheer Pajamas

The TV personality commented, "This adorable set is perfect for the little ones!"

$18
$13
Marshalls

OPI 4 Pack Infinite Shine Mini Nail Polish Set

"Marshalls and T.J.Maxx have an amazing selection of stocking stuffers at half the price of other stores," Maria began, recommending this nail polish set.

 

 

$16
$10
T.J. Maxx

David & Young Collection Solid Rib Beanie With Tab

Maria recommends this ribbed beanie as another affordable stocking stuffer.

$14
$8
T.J. Maxx

Laneige Made In Korea 4pc Sleeping Mask Mini Kit

Maria told E! News, "One of the best parts of the holidays is finding thoughtful ways to treat my friends and family. My favorite way to do that is to pamper them with tons of self-care products! Try some skincare essentials, like this set of lip masks."

$38
$25
Marshalls

Vivitar Handheld Deep Tissue Percussion Massager

"Marshalls and T.J.Maxx have incredible finds both in-stores and online to help your loved ones unwind. Percussion massagers are hot gift finds at both stores and are the perfect way to help someone special in your life kick back and relax this holiday season," Maria said.

$45
$35
T.J. Maxx

Italian Wollen Treasures Made in Italy Cashmere Herring Scarf

Maria advised, "If you're looking for designer gifts at half the price of department stores, check out the luxury gift shops at Marshalls and TJ Maxx. This luxe cashmere scarf is only $40." This scarf is available in two colors.

$70
$40
Marshalls

Milor Gold Made in Italy 14k Gold Chunky Paperclip Chain Necklace

"For the fashionista on your list, this chic 14K gold chain necklace is such a special gift that will be cherished for years to come," Maria explained.

This necklace is also available in white gold.

 

$406
$280
T.J. Maxx

Ronny Kobo Estelle Dress

"Marshalls and T.J.Maxx have on-trend clothing and accessories for every occasion this season. I'll be heading to holiday parties in style with pieces like this stunning maxi dress," Maria shared.

$150
$99
Marshalls

Nicole Miller New York Satin Charmeuse Halter Dress

"The holidays are the perfect time to experiment with your style and make a statement! Marshalls and T.J.Maxx have on-trend clothing and accessories for every occasion this season," Maria said recommending this blue satin midi dress, which she described as "so chic and festive."

$60
$22
T.J. Maxx

Texto Made in Portugal Leather Heel Booties

Maria recommends styling your holiday party dresses with "a funky shoe, like this pair of statement booties." 

$90
$50
Marshalls

Maria commented, "And you can't forget the accessories – this glitter clutch from Marshalls was only $19.99 and will hold all your essentials for a night out." 

Milor Made in Italy Sterling Silver Wavy Rectangle Hoop Earrings

She shared, "I'm also loving these sleek statement earrings from T.J.Maxx– they give such a chic finish to any look!"

These also come in silver.

$42
$30
T.J. Maxx

Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotize Instant Eye Palette

Maria shared, "This season, I'm loving bold lips and gold eyeshadow, both add a festive flair to any look! And the beauty sections at Marshalls and T.J.Maxx are on-point. I picked up this eyeshadow palette at Marshalls that has gorgeous gold and nude shades with a few pops of color – perfect for any holiday party!"

$75
$60
Marshalls

Burt’s Bees Juniper Water Satin Lipstick

"To make an even bigger statement, I'll be pairing my eye makeup with this deep red lipstick," she revealed.

$8
$6
T.J. Maxx

Noize Keva Sustainable Puffer Coat

Maria advised, "When you're heading out for those holiday parties, what you wear over your fabulous party outfit can help you make a statement as soon as you walk in the door! I'm also obsessed with this gorgeous sustainable puffer,  such a useful twist on a classic puffer, and it'll keep me extra warm!"

This coat also comes in beige.

$160
$80
T.J. Maxx

Tahari Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater

She shared, "Knits are a must every winter, and they're so easy to dress up! This festive green cashmere sweater is so luxe and cozy."

$64
$39
Marshalls

Zigi Soho Over the Knee Boots

"I'll be pairing a sweater dress with black tights and these over-the-knee boots for a chic holiday dinner look!"

$60
$40
Boots
$16
$10
Black Tights

Zippypaws Monkey N Banana Burrow Toy

"For the pet lovers in your life, Marshalls and T.J.Maxx have got you covered! I'm obsessed with their plush toys," Maria said. 

$12
$8
Marshalls

Winnifred & Lily 2pk Silicone Collapsible Dog Travel Bowls

"My holiday shopping is never complete until I've picked up gifts for my furry friends," Maria shared discussing these super useful collapsible dog food bowls.

 

$15
$10
T.J. Maxx

Fringe Studio 29in Large Rectangular Cuddler Pet Bed

Maria included this cozy pet bed on his list of furry friend essentials. 

$38
$25
Marshalls

Jessica Mcclintock Mollie All Over Stone Minaudiere Clutch

Maria said, "Luckily, Marshalls and T.J.Maxx have an amazing selection of bags and jewelry for every occasion," Maria said, describing this clutch as "an elegant bag."

 

$35
$20
Marshalls

Georg K Made In The USA 14kt Gold Freshwater Pearl Earrings

Maria declared, "Accessorizing is a must.The holidays are a time to add some glitz and glamour to your outfit." She recommends these freshwater pearl earrings from T.J.Maxx.

$114
$70
T.J.Maxx

If you're looking for more celebrity gift guides, check out these picks from Candace Cameron Bure.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Debuts Edgy Look in Must-See Interview With Pete Davidson

2

Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Announces Stillbirth at 38 Weeks

3
Exclusive

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Break Silence on Son Josh's Guilty Verdict

4

Peloton Responds to the And Just Like That Death

5

Former NFL Star Demaryius Thomas Dead at 33