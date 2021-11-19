@BarbieStyle Shares Her Fashionable & Fun Holiday Gift Picks

We interviewed Barbie because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product line or a brand she's paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
No idea what to get your BFFs this year? Fashion icon @BarbieStyle has you covered.
The social media influencer, with over 2.2 million followers on Instagram, is an expert in all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle. No one can put together a glam everyday look like she can! So naturally, we just had to turn to her for some gift giving advice and holiday gifting inspo.
"Whether you buy or DIY, start your process early!" Barbie told E!. "Thoughtful gifts take a while to curate, and having it accomplished early will have you feeling golden this holiday season."
From practical beauty gifts and a pair of fashionably fun roller skates, to must-have gifts under $50, Barbie's holiday gift guide is filled with items you can give your friends this year. Check those out below.
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
B: I love gifts that can double as a fun activity, so this Make Your Own Chocolate Truffles Kit is high on my list
Make Your Own Chocolate Truffles Kit
This DIY kit comes with everything you need to make melt-in-your-mouth chocolate truffles from your very own kitchen.
E!: If you only had two days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
B: I'd order the Ugg Tazz Mule because it's SUPER chic and has been seen on some of my fashion icons, so IYKYK.
UGG Tazz Mule
Ugg's Tazz Mule is such a hot item this season. It's made with suede and features Ugg's signature UGGplush wool lining and insole. It's so cozy and will keep your feet warm whether you're lounging around at home or shopping at the grocery store.
CHI x Barbie Malibu Titanium Flat Iron
"I'm new to TikTok and feel so inspired by the hair hacks that keep popping up on my friends' and my For You Pages! To help my friends achieve our favorite looks, I'm gifting easy-to-use hair tools like the CHI x Barbie Malibu 1" Titanium Flat Iron or the L'Oreal Professionnel Limited Edition Barbie x Steampod Flat Iron & Styler. Make sure to follow me there too!"
Limited Edition Barbie x Steampod Flat Iron & Styler
The Steampod is a professional styler that can straighten your hair and create gorgeous beachy waves in half the time other styling tools would. This limited edition version comes in Barbie pink.
Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase
"The Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase is a total game-changer for those looking to maximize their eight hours of z's. Gift this to your friend, and maybe they'll forgo their morning coffee...maybe."
In The Time of The Butterflies by Julia Alvarez
"I just finished reading In The Time of The Butterflies by Julia Alvarez and am gifting it to everyone on my list that hasn't read it yet. It's one of my fast favorites and great for anyone looking to unplug and curl up with a good book."
Bala Bangles
"Whether they're yogis who like to namaste home and squeeze in an effective workout or prefer a long walk on the daily, these will comfortably enhance their routine with a playful, fashion-forward aesthetic."
ColourPop Malibu Barbie Full Collection Set
"I love a little nostalgia! The ColourPop Malibu Barbie Full Collection Set creates a sun-kissed Malibu glow year-round. This kit has everything from a warm golden highlighter to a vibrant 15-pan palette!"
Universal Thread Women's Cable Pom Beanie
"I'm trying to weave more recycled materials into my every day, and j'adore the Women's Cable Pom Beanie – Universal Thread for its classic cable-knit design and cozy comfort. Plus it's composed of recycled polyester!"
Transparent Flower Vase
"This Transparent Flower Vase comes in fun hues of pink, blue, and yellow, so it's the perfect pop of color no matter the recipients' décor! I've been working on my house and this was the perfect addition. Bonus points if you gift it with a bouquet."
Malibu Barbie Limited Edition Moxi Skates
"Retro vibes, anyone? These Malibu Barbie Limited Edition Moxi Skates are made by hand in the USA and great for anyone looking to take a new hobby for a spin."
