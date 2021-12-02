Casting Call

Have What It Takes to Host E! The Rundown? Submit Your Video
Why Lady Gaga Isn't a Fan of Her Work on The Sopranos

Find out what Lady Gaga had to say about playing "Girl at Swimming Pool #2" in season three of HBO's The Sopranos. Her answer may surprise you.

Lady Gaga may've been born to be a star, but the powerhouse performer has revealed a surprising stance on one of her earliest roles.

For an interview with Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast, the House of Gucci actress reflected on her background role for a season three episode of The Sopranos, and admitted that her performance as "Girl at Swimming Pool #2" wasn't her best work.

"When I look back on that scene, I can see exactly what I did wrong in that scene," she shared. "I didn't know how to listen in a scene! I was supposed to laugh, and it was sort of like, cue, laugh.... I see it and I go, 'Oh, that's not a real laugh!'"

Gaga has come a long way since sitting in the background of the HBO drama. In 2016, the hit maker nabbed a Golden Globe for her work in American Horror Story: Hotel. She later proved herself to be a big screen star by taking on the leading role in Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born—which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress and an Oscar win for Best Original Song.

So it's understandable that Gaga went on to defend her craft on the Awardist, noting that she's "grown a lot as an actor." 

"I see a very non-specific actor [on The Sopranos]," she added. "And now I see myself as someone who is at least really striving to be specific without thinking about it, and that requires a lot of work ahead of time."

John Phillips/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures

Of course, Gaga isn't the only performer who got their start on The Sopranos, as several other big name celebrities had guest roles on the James Gandolfini-led series. We're talking Marvel stars, Broadway legends and so much more.

For a closer look at all the famous faces who appeared on The Sopranos, scroll through the gallery below!

HBO, Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic
Michael B. Jordan

Prior to his heartbreaking performance on HBO's The WireMichael B. Jordan played a childhood bully in season one. 

HBO, Roy Rochlin/WireImage
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda got his "Shot" with a cameo as a hotel bellman. 

HBO, Paul Archuleta/WireImage
Paul Dano

Emmy nominee Paul Dano portrayed A.J.'s friend Patrick Whalen across seasons four and five, before going on to play The Riddler in the upcoming The Batman movie.

HBO, Dan MacMedan/Getty Images
Lady Gaga

Before she ruled the House of Gucci, Oscar winner Lady Gaga a.k.a. Stefani Germanotta wrecked havoc at a high school at age 15, alongside A.J. Soprano (Robert Iler) in an uncredited season three role. 

HBO, Andrew Toth/WireImage
Will Arnett

Before The Morning Show and BoJack Horseman, comic actor Will Arnett played a FBI agent who was married to an undercover operative trying to infiltrate the Soprano crime family. 

HBO, David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Tony Hale

It's a mini Arrested Development reunion! Tony Hale starred as a chemotherapy nurse treating Uncle Junior (Dominic Chianese). 

HBO, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Julianna Margulies

The Good Wife used to be a not-so-good mistress. Julianna Margulies played recurring season six character Julianna Skiff, who caught Tony's eye before having an affair with Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) and becoming addicted to heroin.

Moviestore/Shutterstock, Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
Jon Favreau

Actor-director-producer Jon Favreau played himself, as Christopher tries to get him to direct his screenplay.

HBO, Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
Michael K. Williams

The late talent Michael K. Williams played Ray Ray, a mob affiliate who lets Jackie Jr. (Jason Cerbone) hide out at his apartment. The Emmy-nominated star later went on to have a breakout role in fellow HBO series, The Wire.

HBO, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Cristin Milioti

Cristin Milioti wasn't really Made For Love playing the daughter of New York's ill-fated crime boss Johnny Sack (Vincent Curatola). 

HBO, ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Ari Graynor

Ari Graynor stole scenes as the neurotic college student—and roommate—Meadow (Jamie Lynn Sigler) struggled to relate to.

HBO, Heidi Gutman via Getty Images
Aasif Mandvi

Former Daily Show correspondent Aasif Mandvi was the doctor who treated Phil Leotardo (Frank Vincent) for stress-related heart pain. 

 

HBO, Rich Polk/Getty Images
Tim Daly

Tim Daly simultaneously starred on Grey's Anatomy spin-off Private Practice while playing Christopher's screenwriter pal, J.T. Dolan. 

HBO, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Chandra Wilson

Grey's Anatomy star Chandra Wilson stole a season five episode as a woman who takes on Janice (Aida Turturro) during an anger management meeting. 

HBO, Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Guillermo Diaz

It's a Shondaland party! Scandal star Guillermo Diaz started out as a pesticide salesman in season one. 

HBO, Ryan Miller/WireImage
Katie Lowes

Diaz's Scandal co-star Katie Lowes dated A.J. during season five.

HBO, Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Michael Kelly

Before appearing on House of Cards, actor Michael Kelly played an FBI agent investigating Tony. 

 

HBO, Jemal Countess/FilmMagic
Mike Epps

Comedian Mike Epps played a car thief who took A.J.'s science teacher's ride in a hilarious Sopranos side story. 

HBO, Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Cara Buono

We've heard of Stranger Things than this, but it's hard not to do a double take watching Cara Buono play Christopher's wife Kelli Lombardo in the sixth season, knowing that she truly belongs on Mad Men

HBO, Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Daniel Baldwin

What's Cleaver without Daniel Baldwin's spot-on performance? The Baldwin brother acted as himself in the lead role of Christopher's movie. 

HBO, Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP
Annette Bening

Like Tony, we also dream of Annette Bening...although not always as our in-law! The Oscar winner appeared in a fantasy sequence as herself-slash-the mother of Meadow's fiancé. 

HBO, VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Frankie Valli

It doesn't get more Jersey than the the ultimate Jersey Boy. Famed crooner Frankie Valli played mobster Rusty Millio during the fifth and sixth seasons, with his songs being used throughout the show. 

HBO, ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Lauren Bacall

Screen legend Lauren Bacall portrayed a sassy version of herself—who later gets mugged by Christopher—in a Los Angeles-based episode.

HBO, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Wilmer Valderrama

In the same episode, filmed at the Viceroy Hotel in Santa Monica, Wilmer Valderrama has a mini cameo as himself, posing for paparazzi. 

HBO, Sussman/WireImage
Ben Kingsley

Also in that episode? Sir Ben Kingsley, who dodges Christopher after turning down his mob-tied movie role. 

HBO, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Perez Hilton

Celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton had a subtle cameo in season three as an organizer of a college benefit concert that gets robbed by Christopher. 

HBO, Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Bokeem Woodbine

Bokeem Woodbine swapped North Caldwell, New Jersey for Fargo, North Dakota, but only after playing rapper Massive Genius. 

HBO, Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
David Lee Roth

Rocker David Lee Roth played himself at a poker game set up by Tony. 

HBO, Johnny Louis/Getty Images
Frank Sinatra Jr.

At that same card game, Frank Sinatra Jr. placed a few bets in a recurring role. 

HBO, Chance Yeh/FilmMagic
Nancy Sinatra

Plus, singer Nancy Sinatra serenaded Phil Leotardo after he took over as boss of New York. 

