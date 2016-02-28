Kate McKinnon and Her Mouth Full of Ham Just Kissed Paul Dano at the 2016 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Saturday Night Live star hosts the awards show with Kumail Nanjiani

Talk about an awards show love fest!

While we were more than ready to celebrate the best indie films at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, co-host Kate McKinnon appeared set on locking eyes with the one and only Paul Dano.

As the Love & Mercy star enjoyed the show from his seat, Kate was bringing the laughs while dressed up as an Anomalisa fan. After stuffing a handful of fresh ham from the supermarket into her mouth, the Saturday Night Live star made her intentions known.

"I need to meet Paul Dano," she shared while wearing a fanny pack, faded jeans and nerdy eyeglasses. "Where is that hunky sad-eyed sex machine? I want to give that guy a bubble bath."

Before he can run far, far away, Kate made her way to his table where things get hot real quick. "I kissed Paul Dano," she proclaimed as co-host Kumail Nanjiani added, "and a bunch of ham did as well." LOL!

In the pair's opening monologue, both Kate and Kumail also poked fun at the ongoing #OscarsSoWhite controversy.

"This year's [Spirit Award] nominees are as diverse as the cover of a brochure for a liberal arts college, while the Oscar nominees are as diverse as the student body at a liberal arts college," Kumail joked. Zing!

All kidding aside, some of Hollywood's biggest stars walked away with some pretty impressive honors. Take a look at the complete list of winners below.

Best Feature: Spotlight 
Best Director: Tom McCarthy, Spotlight
Best Screenplay: Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer, Spotlight 
Best First Feature: The Diary of a Teenage Girl 
Best First Screenplay: Emma Donoghue, Room 
John Cassavetes Award (For best feature made under $500,000): Krisha 
Best Supporting Female: Mya Taylor, Tangerine 
Best Supporting Male: Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation 
Best Female Lead: Brie Larson, Room
Best Male Lead: Abraham Attah, Beasts of No Nation
Robert Altman Award: Spotlight  
Best Cinematography: Ed Lachman, Carol 
Best Editing: Tom McArdle, Spotlight 
Best International Film: Son of Saul 
Best Documentary: The Look of Silence

