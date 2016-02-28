Kate McKinnon and Her Mouth Full of Ham Just Kissed Paul Dano at the 2016 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Talk about an awards show love fest!

While we were more than ready to celebrate the best indie films at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, co-host Kate McKinnon appeared set on locking eyes with the one and only Paul Dano.

As the Love & Mercy star enjoyed the show from his seat, Kate was bringing the laughs while dressed up as an Anomalisa fan. After stuffing a handful of fresh ham from the supermarket into her mouth, the Saturday Night Live star made her intentions known.

"I need to meet Paul Dano," she shared while wearing a fanny pack, faded jeans and nerdy eyeglasses. "Where is that hunky sad-eyed sex machine? I want to give that guy a bubble bath."