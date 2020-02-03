Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 7:48 AM
It's the end of the road for two Netflix shows—and they had very different endings. BoJack Horseman wrapped up its run with the last eight episodes of season six on January 31, 2020. The show was able to plan its ending and complete its story. And then there's Soundtrack. The musical drama from Smash and Gossip Girl veteran Joshua Safran dropped its first and only season of 10 episodes on December 19, 2019.
Safran took to Twitter to lament the end of the series that starred Jenna Dewan, Callie Hernandez, Paul James and Madeline Stowe.
"What if you made a show and no one noticed?" Safran posted in a screenshotted note. "That's how it's felt with Soundtrack."
"The most incredible team of artists worked tirelessly on it—some of them (like me) for over two and a half years)—and it felt we'd made something unique, fresh, weird, and, well, great. And yet, it all but disappeared," he continued.
In his note, Safran encouraged viewers to check out the show even though it won't be back for more.
One Netflix show that will be back for more, but is still ending, is The Crown. The royal drama was planned for six seasons, but creator Peter Morgan and the streaming platform announced it would wrap up with five instead.
"I'm absolutely thrilled to confirm Imelda Staunton as Her Majesty The Queen for the fifth and final season, taking The Crown into the 21st Century. Imelda is an astonishing talent and will be a fantastic successor to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman," Morgan, creator, writer and executive producer said in a statement. "At the outset I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop. I'm grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision."
Get the lowdown on other finished and canceled Netflix shows below.
Netflix
Stars: Paul James, Callie Hernandez, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Jenna Dewan
About: Interconnecting love stories with musical numbers.
Length: One season, 10 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Aaron Paul, Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins
About: Set in an alternate world of Hollywood, the show follows BoJack Horseman, a washed up actor.
Length: Six seasons, 77 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton
About: Queen Elizabeth II's reign over Great Britain.
Length: Five seasons, likely wrapping up in 2021.
Netflix
Stars: Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, DeRon Horton, Antoinette Robertson, John Patrick Amedori, Marque Richardson, Ashley Blaine Featherson
About: Based on the movie of the same name, the series follows black students in college.
Length: Four seasons, with the final debuting in 2020.
Netflix
Stars: Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Chris Lowell, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Kate Nash
About: A group of women who come together to form the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling in the 1980s.
Length: Four seasons, 40 episodes when the fourth and final is released.
Netflix
Stars: Amybeth McNulty
About: A retelling of the classic Anne of Green Gables story.
Length: Three seasons, 27 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris
About: The devil goes to Los Angeles and opens a nightclub to cure his boredom, he then ends up consulting with the LAPD.
Length: Two seasons on Netflix, with the final one coming, making it five total.
Netflix
Stars: Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Miles Heizer, Ross Butler, Christian Navarro and Devin Druid
About: Follows a group of high school students dealing with the aftermath of a classmate's suicide.
Length: Four seasons, wrapping up in 2020.
Netflix
Stars: Brit Marling, Emory Cohen, Phyllis Smith, Brendan Meyer, Brandon Perea, Ian Alexander, Jason Isaacs
About: Uh, perhaps an angel?
Length: Two seasons, 16 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda
About: Two former rivals become best friends when their husbands reveal they want to marry each other.
Length: After one final season, it will be seven seasons and 94 episodes, making it Netflix's longest-running show.
Netflix
Stars: Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun
About: The series followed two 30something best friend bird-women.
Length: One season, 10 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Kiefer Sutherland, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, Kal Penn, Maggie Q
About: President Kirkman, having fallen into office after a terrorist attack, begins campaigning in the third season.
Length: Three seasons (one on Netflix), 53 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn, Sivan Alyra Rachel, Marcus LaVoi
About: The series followed a teenager who received a heart transplant and became haunted by unexplained visions connected to the donor's death.
Length: One season, 10 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson (season 1-3), Elisha Cuthbert, Sam Elliott, Debra Winger
About: Kutcher stars and executive produces the series about a dysfunctional family living in a small town in Colorado. He played Colt, a former football star who returns home to the family ranch.
Length: Four seasons, 80 episodes
Netflix
Stars: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Liv Hewson, Skyler Gisondo
About: Joel and Sheila Hammond were your typical suburban couple...until Sheila became a flesh-hungry zombie.
Length: Three seasons, 30 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Rita Moreno
About: After three seasons, Netflix pulled the plug on the acclaimed reboot. The series was a contemporary update of the Norman Lear sitcom about a single mother raising her two kids.
Length: Three seasons, 39 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Savage, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon, Jae Suh Park and Cobie Smulders
About: A tight-nit group of friends, from college, navigating life in their 40s in New York City.
Length: Two seasons, 16 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Jon Bernthal, Ebon Moss-Bacharach, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah
About: The Marvel vigilante of the same name.
Length: Two seasons, 26 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville
About: The Marvel superhero/private eye who struggles with past trauma.
Length: Three seasons, 39 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Vincent D'Onofrio and more
About: The Marvel superhero of the same name, by day a blind lawyer, by night a kick-butt vigilante.
Length: Three seasons, 39 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Rev. Run Simmons, Justine Simmons
About: A multi-camera sitcom starring the real-life couple as fictionalized versions of themselves raising a family.
Length: One season, 10 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Colleen Ballinger, Angela Kinsey, Francesca Reale, Erik Stocklin, Steve Little
About: Based on Ballinger's Miranda Sings character, the series is about the YouTube character's family life. Miranda wanted fame at whatever the cost.
Length: Two seasons, 16 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith
About: Based on the Lemony Snicket novels of the same name, the series follows the Baudelaire children after they're sent to live with a distant relative, Count Olaf.
Length: Three seasons, 25 episodes. Season three, which will be seven episodes, has yet to drop.
Netflix
Stars: Justice Smith, Jimmy Smits, Shameik Moore, Jaden Smith
About: Created by Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Adly Guirgis, he musical drama was set in the Bronx in the 1970s and followed the rise of hip-hop and disco.
Length: One season, 11 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Britt Robertson, Johnny Simmons, Ellie Reed, Alphonso McAuley
About: Created by Pitch Perfect's Kay Cannon and based on Sophia Amoruso's autobiography, the series follows Robertson's Sophia as she begins a vintage clothing business.
Length: One season, 13 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Aml Ameen, Donna Bae, Toby Onwumere, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Max Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Brian J. Smith
About: The fan-favorite series followed eight strangers who shared a mysterious psychic connection.
Length: Two seasons, 24 episodes, and a wrap up movie.
Netflix
Stars: Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup
About: Watts starred as Jean Holloway, a psychologist who infiltrates the private lives of her patients.
Length: One season, 10 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Peyton Kennedy, Patch Darragh, Claudine M. Nako, Quinn Liebling, Elijah Stevenson, Sydney Sweeney, Rio Mangini
About: The comedy followed the students of Boring High School, a small Oregon town, in 1996.
Length: One season, 10 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Kate Mulgrew, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, Dascha Polanco, Selenis Leyva, Taryn Manning, Adrienne C. Moore, Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Rodriguez
About: The dramedy, which was created by Jenji Kohan and based on Piper Kerman's book, follows the prisoners of Litchfield.
Length: Seven seasons, 91 episodes. Season seven will drop summer 2019.
Netflix
Stars: Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Constance Zimmer, Boris McGiver, Patricia Clarkson, Campbell Scott, Kevin Spacey
About: Netflix's first original series charted the political rise of Spacey's Frank Underwood. The seventh season centers on Wright's Claire Underwood and her presidency.
Length: Six seasons, 73 episodes. Season six drops November 2.
Netflix
Stars: Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane, Jane Krakowski
About: Kemper is Kimmy Schmidt, a young woman who was held captive for 15 years in an underground bunker. Once freed, she starts her life over in New York City.
Length: Four seasons, 52 episodes. The second part of season four drops January 2019. An additional movie is possible.
Netflix
Stars: Michelle Wolf
About: A topical weekly variety-talk show starring the stand-up comic.
Length: One season, 10 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Mike Colter, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi, Simone Missick
About: Based on the Marvel Comics character, Colter is Luke Cage, a former convict who has super strength and unbreakable skin.
Length: Two seasons, 26 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Joel McHale
About: McHale hosted the topical series that featured guests, sketches and video clips.
Length: One season, 19 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Regina King, Russell Hornsby, Clare-Hope Ashitey
About: This crime drama from the creator of The Killing followed the people involved in the death of a young black boy and the subsequent investigation.
Length: One season, 10 episodes
Netflix
Stars: Kathy Bates
About: From Chuck Lorre, Bates starred in this sitcom about a marijuana dispensary.
Length: One season, 20 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Maria Bamford, Fred Melamed, Mary Kay Place, Olafur Darri Olafsson
About: Bamford starred as a version of herself, a comic and actor who moves back to Los Angeles after getting treatment for bipolar disorder.
Length: Two seasons, 20 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust
About: Love looked at the world of dating from male and female perspectives.
Length: Three seasons, 34 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Chelsea Handler
About: Handler hosted the late-night talk show.
Length: Two seasons, 120 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Lorenzo Richelmy, Benedict Wong, Joan Chen, Michelle Yeoh, Gabriel Byrne
About: The drama series was inspired by Marco Polo's life in the court of Kublai Khan, the founder of the Yuan dynasty.
Length: Two seasons, 20 episodes and one special.
Netflix
Stars: Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips
About: A Western crime drama originally on A&E, the series is based on the Walt Longmire Mysteries novels.
Length: Six seasons total, with three seasons original to Netflix, 63 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Kyle Chandler, Sissay Spacek, Sam Shepard, Ben Mendelsohn, Linda Cardellini, Norbert Leo Butz
About: A family drama/thriller following the Rayburns.
Length: Three seasons, 33 episodes.
Netflix
Stars: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, Tom Pelphrey, Jessica Stroup
About: Based on the Marvel Comics character, Jones starred as Danny Rand the wealthy heir to a family company. He's also a martial arts expert with the ability to use the mystical Iron Fist.
Length: Two seasons, 23 episodes.
