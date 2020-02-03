It's the end of the road for two Netflix shows—and they had very different endings. BoJack Horseman wrapped up its run with the last eight episodes of season six on January 31, 2020. The show was able to plan its ending and complete its story. And then there's Soundtrack. The musical drama from Smash and Gossip Girl veteran Joshua Safran dropped its first and only season of 10 episodes on December 19, 2019.

Safran took to Twitter to lament the end of the series that starred Jenna Dewan, Callie Hernandez, Paul James and Madeline Stowe.

"What if you made a show and no one noticed?" Safran posted in a screenshotted note. "That's how it's felt with Soundtrack."