From Soundtrack to BoJack Horseman, Your Guide to Netflix's Canceled and Finished Shows

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 7:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Soundtrack

Netflix

It's the end of the road for two Netflix shows—and they had very different endings. BoJack Horseman wrapped up its run with the last eight episodes of season six on January 31, 2020. The show was able to plan its ending and complete its story. And then there's Soundtrack. The musical drama from Smash and Gossip Girl veteran Joshua Safran dropped its first and only season of 10 episodes on December 19, 2019.

Safran took to Twitter to lament the end of the series that starred Jenna Dewan, Callie Hernandez, Paul James and Madeline Stowe.

"What if you made a show and no one noticed?" Safran posted in a screenshotted note. "That's how it's felt with Soundtrack." 

Photos

This Is Why Your Favorite TV Shows Are Ending

"The most incredible team of artists worked tirelessly on it—some of them (like me) for over two and a half years)—and it felt we'd made something unique, fresh, weird, and, well, great. And yet, it all but disappeared," he continued.

In his note, Safran encouraged viewers to check out the show even though it won't be back for more.

 

One Netflix show that will be back for more, but is still ending, is The Crown. The royal drama was planned for six seasons, but creator Peter Morgan and the streaming platform announced it would wrap up with five instead.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to confirm Imelda Staunton as Her Majesty The Queen for the fifth and final season, taking The Crown into the 21st Century. Imelda is an astonishing talent and will be a fantastic successor to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman," Morgan, creator, writer and executive producer said in a statement. "At the outset I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop. I'm grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision."

Get the lowdown on other finished and canceled Netflix shows below.

Soundtrack

Netflix

Soundtrack

Stars: Paul James, Callie Hernandez, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Jenna Dewan

About: Interconnecting love stories with musical numbers.

Length: One season, 10 episodes.

BoJack Horseman

Netflix

BoJack Horseman

Stars: Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Aaron Paul, Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins

About: Set in an alternate world of Hollywood, the show follows BoJack Horseman, a washed up actor.

Length: Six seasons, 77 episodes.

The Crown

Netflix

The Crown

Stars: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton

About: Queen Elizabeth II's reign over Great Britain.

Length: Five seasons, likely wrapping up in 2021.

Article continues below

Dear White People

Netflix

Dear White People

Stars: Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, DeRon Horton, Antoinette Robertson, John Patrick Amedori, Marque Richardson, Ashley Blaine Featherson

About: Based on the movie of the same name, the series follows black students in college.

Length: Four seasons, with the final debuting in 2020.

GLOW

Netflix

GLOW

Stars: Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Chris Lowell, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Kate Nash

About: A group of women who come together to form the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling in the 1980s.

Length: Four seasons, 40 episodes when the fourth and final is released.

Anne With an E

Netflix

Anne With an E

Stars: Amybeth McNulty

About: A retelling of the classic Anne of Green Gables story.

Length: Three seasons, 27 episodes.

Article continues below

Lucifer

Netflix

Lucifer

Stars: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris

About: The devil goes to Los Angeles and opens a nightclub to cure his boredom, he then ends up consulting with the LAPD.

Length: Two seasons on Netflix, with the final one coming, making it five total.

13 Reasons Why Season 3

Netflix

13 Reasons Why

Stars: Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Miles Heizer, Ross Butler, Christian Navarro and Devin Druid

About: Follows a group of high school students dealing with the aftermath of a classmate's suicide.

Length: Four seasons, wrapping up in 2020.

 

The OA Part II

Netflix

The OA

Stars: Brit Marling, Emory Cohen, Phyllis Smith, Brendan Meyer, Brandon Perea, Ian Alexander, Jason Isaacs

About: Uh, perhaps an angel?

Length: Two seasons, 16 episodes.

Article continues below

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Netflix

Grace and Frankie

Stars: Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda 

About: Two former rivals become best friends when their husbands reveal they want to marry each other. 

Length: After one final season, it will be seven seasons and 94 episodes, making it Netflix's longest-running show.

Tuca & Bertie

Netflix

Tuca & Bertie

Stars: Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun

About: The series followed two 30something best friend bird-women.

Length: One season, 10 episodes.

Designated Survivor

Netflix

Designated Survivor

Stars: Kiefer Sutherland, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, Kal Penn, Maggie Q

About: President Kirkman, having fallen into office after a terrorist attack, begins campaigning in the third season.

Length: Three seasons (one on Netflix), 53 episodes.

Article continues below

Chambers

Netflix

Chambers

Stars: Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn, Sivan Alyra Rachel, Marcus LaVoi

About: The series followed a teenager who received a heart transplant and became haunted by unexplained visions connected to the donor's death.

Length: One season, 10 episodes.

The Ranch

Netflix

The Ranch

Stars: Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson (season 1-3), Elisha Cuthbert, Sam Elliott, Debra Winger

About: Kutcher stars and executive produces the series about a dysfunctional family living in a small town in Colorado. He played Colt, a former football star who returns home to the family ranch.

Length: Four seasons, 80 episodes

Santa Clarita Diet

Netflix

Santa Clarita Diet

Stars: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Liv Hewson, Skyler Gisondo

About: Joel and Sheila Hammond were your typical suburban couple...until Sheila became a flesh-hungry zombie.

Length: Three seasons, 30 episodes.

Article continues below

One Day at a Time

Netflix

One Day at a Time

Stars: Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Rita Moreno

About: After three seasons, Netflix pulled the plug on the acclaimed reboot. The series was a contemporary update of the Norman Lear sitcom about a single mother raising her two kids.

Length: Three seasons, 39 episodes.

Friends From College

Netflix

Friends From College

Stars: Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Savage, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon, Jae Suh Park and Cobie Smulders

About: A tight-nit group of friends, from college, navigating life in their 40s in New York City.

Length: Two seasons, 16 episodes.

Marvel's The Punisher, Jon Bernthal

Netflix

Marvel's The Punisher

Stars: Jon Bernthal, Ebon Moss-Bacharach, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah

About: The Marvel vigilante of the same name.

Length: Two seasons, 26 episodes.

Article continues below

Jessica Jones, Krysten Ritter

Netflix

Marvel's Jessica Jones

Stars: Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville

About: The Marvel superhero/private eye who struggles with past trauma.

Length: Three seasons, 39 episodes.

Daredevil, Marvel's Daredevil, Charlie Cox

Netflix

Marvel's Daredevil

Stars: Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Vincent D'Onofrio and more

About: The Marvel superhero of the same name, by day a blind lawyer, by night a kick-butt vigilante.

Length: Three seasons, 39 episodes.

All About the Washingtons

Netflix

All About the Washingtons

Stars: Rev. Run Simmons, Justine Simmons

About: A multi-camera sitcom starring the real-life couple as fictionalized versions of themselves raising a family.

Length: One season, 10 episodes.

Article continues below

Haters Back Off, Miranda Sings

Netflix

Hater Back Off

Stars: Colleen Ballinger, Angela Kinsey, Francesca Reale, Erik Stocklin, Steve Little

About: Based on Ballinger's Miranda Sings character, the series is about the YouTube character's family life. Miranda wanted fame at whatever the cost.

Length: Two seasons, 16 episodes.

A Series of Unfortunate Events, Neil Patrick Harris

Netflix

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Stars: Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith

About: Based on the Lemony Snicket novels of the same name, the series follows the Baudelaire children after they're sent to live with a distant relative, Count Olaf.

Length: Three seasons, 25 episodes. Season three, which will be seven episodes, has yet to drop.

The Get Down

Netflix

The Get Down

Stars: Justice Smith, Jimmy Smits, Shameik Moore, Jaden Smith

About: Created by Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Adly Guirgis, he musical drama was set in the Bronx in the 1970s and followed the rise of hip-hop and disco.

Length: One season, 11 episodes.

Article continues below

Girlboss

Netflix

Girlboss

Stars: Britt Robertson, Johnny Simmons, Ellie Reed, Alphonso McAuley

About: Created by Pitch Perfect's Kay Cannon and based on Sophia Amoruso's autobiography, the series follows Robertson's Sophia as she begins a vintage clothing business.

Length: One season, 13 episodes.

Sense8, Jamie Clayton

Netflix

Sense8

Stars: Aml Ameen, Donna Bae, Toby Onwumere, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Max Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Brian J. Smith

About: The fan-favorite series followed eight strangers who shared a mysterious psychic connection.

Length: Two seasons, 24 episodes, and a wrap up movie.

Gypsy, Naomi Watts

Netflix

Gypsy

Stars: Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup

About: Watts starred as Jean Holloway, a psychologist who infiltrates the private lives of her patients.

Length: One season, 10 episodes.

Article continues below

Everything Sucks

Netflix

Everything Sucks

Stars: Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Peyton Kennedy, Patch Darragh, Claudine M. Nako, Quinn Liebling, Elijah Stevenson, Sydney Sweeney, Rio Mangini

About: The comedy followed the students of Boring High School, a small Oregon town, in 1996.

Length: One season, 10 episodes.

Orange Is the New Black

Netflix

Orange Is the New Black

Stars: Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Kate Mulgrew, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, Dascha Polanco, Selenis Leyva, Taryn Manning, Adrienne C. Moore, Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Rodriguez

About: The dramedy, which was created by Jenji Kohan and based on Piper Kerman's book, follows the prisoners of Litchfield.

Length: Seven seasons, 91 episodes. Season seven will drop summer 2019.

House of Cards

Netflix

House of Cards

Stars: Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Constance Zimmer, Boris McGiver, Patricia Clarkson, Campbell Scott, Kevin Spacey

About: Netflix's first original series charted the political rise of Spacey's Frank Underwood. The seventh season centers on Wright's Claire Underwood and her presidency.

Length: Six seasons, 73 episodes. Season six drops November 2.

Article continues below

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Stars: Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane, Jane Krakowski

About: Kemper is Kimmy Schmidt, a young woman who was held captive for 15 years in an underground bunker. Once freed, she starts her life over in New York City.

Length: Four seasons, 52 episodes. The second part of season four drops January 2019. An additional movie is possible.

The Break with Michelle Wolf

Netflix

The Break with Michelle Wolf

Stars: Michelle Wolf

About: A topical weekly variety-talk show starring the stand-up comic.

Length: One season, 10 episodes.

Luke Cage

Netflix

Marvel's Luke Cage

Stars: Mike Colter, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi, Simone Missick

About: Based on the Marvel Comics character, Colter is Luke Cage, a former convict who has super strength and unbreakable skin.

Length: Two seasons, 26 episodes.

Article continues below

The Joel McHale Show

Netflix

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

Stars: Joel McHale

About: McHale hosted the topical series that featured guests, sketches and video clips.

Length: One season, 19 episodes.

Seven Seconds

Netflix

Seven Seconds

Stars: Regina King, Russell Hornsby, Clare-Hope Ashitey

About: This crime drama from the creator of The Killing followed the people involved in the death of a young black boy and the subsequent investigation.

Length: One season, 10 episodes

Disjointed

Netflix

Disjointed

Stars: Kathy Bates

About: From Chuck Lorre, Bates starred in this sitcom about a marijuana dispensary.

Length: One season, 20 episodes.

Article continues below

Lady Dynamite

Netflix

Lady Dynamite

Stars: Maria Bamford, Fred Melamed, Mary Kay Place, Olafur Darri Olafsson

About: Bamford starred as a version of herself, a comic and actor who moves back to Los Angeles after getting treatment for bipolar disorder.

Length: Two seasons, 20 episodes.

Love

Netflix

Love

Stars: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust

About: Love looked at the world of dating from male and female perspectives.

Length: Three seasons, 34 episodes.

Chelsea

Netflix

Chelsea

Stars: Chelsea Handler

About: Handler hosted the late-night talk show.

Length: Two seasons, 120 episodes.

Article continues below

Marco Polo

Netflix

Marco Polo

Stars: Lorenzo Richelmy, Benedict Wong, Joan Chen, Michelle Yeoh, Gabriel Byrne

About: The drama series was inspired by Marco Polo's life in the court of Kublai Khan, the founder of the Yuan dynasty.

Length: Two seasons, 20 episodes and one special.

Longmire

Netflix

Longmire

Stars: Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips

About: A Western crime drama originally on A&E, the series is based on the Walt Longmire Mysteries novels.

Length: Six seasons total, with three seasons original to Netflix, 63 episodes.

Bloodline

Netflix

Bloodline

Stars: Kyle Chandler, Sissay Spacek, Sam Shepard, Ben Mendelsohn, Linda Cardellini, Norbert Leo Butz

About: A family drama/thriller following the Rayburns.

Length: Three seasons, 33 episodes.

Article continues below

Iron Fist

Netflix

Marvel's Iron Fist

Stars: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, Tom Pelphrey, Jessica Stroup

About: Based on the Marvel Comics character, Jones starred as Danny Rand the wealthy heir to a family company. He's also a martial arts expert with the ability to use the mystical Iron Fist.

Length: Two seasons, 23 episodes.

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m. and don't miss our 2020 Oscars: E's Inside Guide special Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 p.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Netflix , TV , Top Stories , VG , Entertainment , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.