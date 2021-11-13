Freeing Britney Spears: What to Expect Now That Her Conservatorship Has Ended

Watch : Britney Spears Speaks on End of Conservatorship

It's the end of an involuntary era.

Almost 14 years after all decisions pertaining to the care and career of Britney Spears were placed in her father's hands, on Friday a Los Angeles judge terminated the conservatorship that had been overseeing the pop superstar's personal and financial affairs, turning the page on one of this past decade's most fraught celebrity story lines.

Spears wasn't in court but she and fiancé Sam Asghari optimistically geared up for the big decision, donning #FreeBritney t-shirts for the 'gram Thursday night.

Following the momentous ruling, Spears posted on Instagram several times in quick succession, including a video of the crowd celebrating outside the courthouse.

"Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy!!!" she wrote, punctuating the sentiment with emojis including a heart, prayer hands and sunshine. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen???? #FreedBritney." About a half hour later she added, "I can't freaking believe it !!!! Again … best day ever !!!!"