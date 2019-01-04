Britney Spears Taking Indefinite Work Hiatus to Focus on Father's Health

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 9:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Britney Spears

Kevin Mazur/BCU18/Getty Images

Britney Spears is pressing the pause button on her work commitments.

On Friday morning, the Grammy winner announced an indefinite work hiatus to devote all of her time to her family and their efforts to care for her father during his recovery from a recent life-threatening illness.

"I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family.  We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me," Britney said in a statement. "Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time.  I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you."

The announcement puts her "Britney: Domination" concerts at Park Theater inside the new Park MGM resort in Las Vegas on hold until further notice.

Two months ago, Jamie Spears became ill and was rushed to a hospital in Las Vegas. We're told his colon spontaneously ruptured and he was immediately admitted into surgery.

Photos

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Cutest Moments

After a long recovery that included almost a month in the hospital, he is recuperating at home and gaining his strength.

Story developing…more to come.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Britney Spears , Music , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

Justin Timberlake Returns to Touring After Suffering From Bruised Vocal Cords

Julia Michaels, Lauv

Julia Michaels and Lauv Break Up: "No More Dating Narcissists"

Kris Jenner, Thank U, Next

Kris Jenner Is the Real Star of Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" Bloopers Video

Hailie Mathers, Eminem

Here's Proof You Should Follow Eminem's Daughter Hailie Scott on Instagram

Taylor Swift Fans Think Her NYE Costume Is a New Album Easter Egg

Ariana Grande

These Fake Coachella Lineups Might Be Better Than the Real Thing

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.