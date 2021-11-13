The Bachelor's Ben Higgins Marries Girlfriend Jessica Clarke in Romantic Tennessee Ceremony

James Atoa/UPI/Shutterstock

After getting engaged, the pair continued to update fans on their wedding-planning process.

From posting photos of Jessica dress shopping to celebrating their bachelor and bachelorette parties, the two kept their followers in the loop every step of the way.

They also purchased their first home together, which Jessica has already moved into, and shared several aspects of their relationship, including their decision to not live together or sleep in the same bed until they say "I do."

"It's the decision we made that we thought was best for us as a couple to allow us the healthiest relationship," Ben said on the podcast. "And we wanted to do that because we knew that we had something special, and we wanted to do some things personally to make sure that we were setting ourselves up for the most success. And this is one of the decisions that we've made, and it's been really good for us."

Though the couple is an open book now, they weren't always. In fact, Ben and Jessica didn't go public with their romance right away. While romance rumors spread in January 2019, the duo didn't make their relationship Instagram official until that February.

Fans first met Ben in 2015 when he appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette and was one of her final three suitors. He then went on to hand out the roses on season 20 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2016. He got engaged to Lauren Bushnell, and they even had their own spin-off series Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?. However, they broke up in 2017.

Lauren has also found love again and wed country music singer Chris Lane in 2019. They welcomed a baby boy, Dutton Walker Lane, in June.