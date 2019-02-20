Ben Higgins is ready to introduce his girlfriend to the world.

After much excitement and anticipation, The Bachelor fan-favorite took to social media on Wednesday afternoon to make his relationship with Jessica Clarke Instagram official.

"I've been selfishly keeping this girl to myself for too long! Hey friends meet @jessclarke_!" he wrote to his followers. "I successfully slid into her DM's a few months ago. I took a risk and I am glad I did. She is someone special, and I look forward to where life is going to take us."

Ben continued, "Stay tuned for the journey. In addition, this picture was taken this week in Honduras. I got to spend some time with an incredible group of people from all over the USA on a @generous_coffee_ adventure. Life is good!"

In this week's episode of Ben's iHeartRadio podcast, his co-host Ashley Iaconetti revealed that Jessica will be a guest on the Almost Famous show this coming Monday.