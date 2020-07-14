Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke Postpone Wedding Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Related : Ben Higgins & Jessica Clarke Give Couples Quarantine Tips

Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke are postponing their wedding.

The Bachelor alum confirmed the news on Tuesday's episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast.

Like many couples, Higgins and Clarke decided to hold off on tying the knot due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

"Ideally, it would have been this year we would [have] gotten married…November [2020] was the idea," Higgins said. "COVID, you know, kind of stopped those plans."

The season 20 star said the duo then started looking at 2021 dates. However, they knew they couldn't plan a wedding for the first four months of the year due to The Bachelor Live On Stage Tour, which Higgins hosts with The Bachelorette alumna Becca Kufrin. Higgins said the tour is a "good source of income" and that he and Clarke were "both pumped" for it. So, it looked like they'd have to wait to say "I do" until mid-2021. But the scheduling conflicts didn't end there. Because Clarke's brother Phil plays professional baseball, the duo wanted to factor in his season. As a result, Higgins said he and Clarke are now planning on having the wedding around November 2021.

"We don't have an exact date yet. We're finalizing the location of it," the future groom said. "But I do believe that it will be in November of 2021 that we will be getting married."