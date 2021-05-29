Sex and the City Revival: Everything We Know So Far

Watch : Kim Cattrall Subtly Addresses "Sex and the City" Reboot

Anyone else more than ready to get Carried away?

After years of rumors about a third movie, HBO Max officially announced that Sex and the City would be coming back to life on the streaming service. Not only will it feature a fresh storyline but an entirely new name: And Just Like That... As any SATC fan worth her imitation name necklace knows, the title is lifted from one of Carrie's classic sayings.

"I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now," Sarah Jessica Parker cheekily shared on Instagram after the news was announced, alongside a teaser of what's to come. Cynthia Nixon, a.k.a. Miranda, wrote, "You, me, New York...anything is possible."

Kristin Davis, meanwhile, chimed in with a perfectly Charlotte response writing, "Anything is possible.... Meet you there!"

Since the streaming service gifted Sex and the City devotees with news of the revival back in January, fans have been eagerly awaiting any scraps of info about the sequel series. What would the ladies be up to in 2021? Who would be back? And who would be missing?

Set to begin production in, where else, New York City within the next few weeks, details have finally began emerging about And Just Like That...,including the major new character joining the mix that will be played by a Grey's Anatomy fan-favorite.