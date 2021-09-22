Sex and the City Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The Sex and the City family just lost a friend and fashion icon: Willie Garson.

The actor, who portrayed Carrie Bradshaw's beloved bestie Stanford Blatch on the series, has died at age 57, according to his son Nathen Garson.

"I love you so much papa," Nathen wrote on Instagram on Sept. 21. "Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own."

He added, "You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I'm glad you shared you're love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it."

Actor Titus Welliver also paid tribute, tweeting a photo of Garson on Sept. 21 alongside the caption, "There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer."