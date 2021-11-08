Vote Now

Nick Cannon Raises Eyebrows With Response to Saweetie's Tweet About Wanting "Some Babies"

After Saweetie tweeted about hoping to welcome "some babies," Nick Cannon, who has seven children of his own, was quick to chime in about her post.

By Ryan Gajewski Nov 08, 2021 7:38 AM
Nick Cannon is embracing his reputation as a family man with his response to Saweetie's post about welcoming little ones.

Saweetie took to Twitter on Saturday, Nov. 6 to write, "I want some babies," without adding further context. The following day, the 28-year-old rapper, who announced her split from Quavo in March, also posted the "babies" tweet to her Instagram Story, adding a shrugging emoji.

Although her tweet led to plenty of responses, perhaps the most notable one was from Nick, who quote-tweeted her message by adding thinking face, ninja, rolling on the floor laughing and man raising one hand emojis.  

The 41-year-old The Masked Singer host didn't add any words to explain his reply, but his tweet was a likely reference to the headlines he made earlier this year for having four children with three different women over the course of a few months.

Saweetie has yet to publicly respond to Nick, but plenty of other Twitter users offered their own thoughts about the father of seven inserting himself into the conversation. 

"You can't say candy man and not expect him to show up," one individual quipped. One user wrote to Nick, "You not tired??"

Despite his lighthearted post suggesting otherwise, Nick said during an interview with Revolt's Drink Champs last month that he is "celibate right now" and would see if he could maintain that status until 2022. 

"I'm chillin', I'm kind of stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on," the Wild 'N Out performer added at the time. "I have enough children, enough frolicking. I'm good right now."

Nick shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He shares 4-year-old son Golden and 10-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. In June 2021, the star welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa. That same month, model Alyssa Scott confirmed that she and Nick had welcomed baby Zen.

