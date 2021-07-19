Nick Cannon Introduces Baby No. 7 as He Reveals the "Most Euphoric" Part of Fatherhood

Watch : Nick Cannon's History of Making Babies

Nick Cannon is Wild' N Out with his family!

The 40-year-old entertainer took to Instagram Stories on Monday, July 19 to share adorable behind-the-scenes moments with his children, in which they enjoyed many outdoor activities together.

The Masked Singer host posted photos of his "kite-flying time" with his little ones. But before they launched the kites in the sky, Nick flashed his million-dollar smile as he cradled his daughter and embraced his son.

"Flying kites with my kids is the most euphoric and joyful experiences of life!!" the Drumline actor captioned his Instagram Story, alongside a cute close-up of his baby girl.

Other outtakes of his afternoon outing proved to be fun. Case in point? He shared a sweet candid shot with his mother, Beth Gardner, in which they both swayed back and forth in a swing set.

"Momma about to turn 80 and she still out here playing on swings," he wrote in another post, "True happiness!! [three red heart emojis]"