Nick Cannon Shares His Plan to Remain Celibate After Birth of Baby No. 7

Watch : Nick Cannon's History of Making Babies

Nick Cannon is trying to not Wild 'N Out for the rest of 2021.

The 40-year-old star recently revealed that he's practicing celibacy after welcoming his seventh child earlier this summer. While The Masked Singer host is accustomed to being in the spotlight, he's made headlines this past year for having four children with three different women in the span of a few months.

It appears that Nick is now planning to hold off on expanding his family, at least for the time being.

"I told you, man, I'm celibate right now," the Wild 'N Out star told DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. on Friday, Oct. 1 during an interview on Revolt's Drink Champs. "I'm going to see if I could make it to 2022."

He added, "I'm trying to chill out though. I'm chillin', I'm kind of stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on. I have enough children, enough frolicking, I'm good right now."