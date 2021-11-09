Celebrity Stylist Solange Franklin Explains the Power of Centering Yourself When Shopping for Trends

We interviewed Solange Franklin because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand Solange is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

'Tis the season to shop smarter, not harder.

When it comes to finding on-trend fashion and designer products at discounted prices, Marshalls is a style devotee's dream.

That's why celebrity stylist, Solange Franklin, has partnered with Marshalls to help people bring the "runway to the real way."

"I want to have a fashion moment going to get a coffee, which is what I love about Marshalls," she exclusively tells E! News. "I like that there's very little guilt in terms of shopping there because you're getting your everyday fall fashion, your elevated fashion, you're getting on-trend pieces for less. I feel like that's so important to see."