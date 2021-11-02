Your Guide to Fuzzy Everything This Season

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Now that the weather is cooler, we've been obsessed with all things fluffy, fuzzy and soft. Who doesn't want to walk around looking like a cute and trendy teddy bear at this time of the year? If you're feeling the same, we have a ton of cozy goodies you'll want to get your hands on ASAP.
From sherpa bucket hats that'll keep your head warm to plush lounge pants you'll want to wear all weekend long, there's something in here for everyone's wants and needs. We even found some adorable fluffy bags you'll want to carry around everywhere.
If you want to stay stylish and warm this season, see our favorite fuzzy finds below.
Yaz Fuzzy Bucket Hat
This bucket hat from Urban Outfitters is stylish, cool and perfectly fuzzy. You can choose between light blue, black, white, rose and yellow.
UO Sherpa Bucket Hat
Keep your head nice and warm with this sherpa bucket hat. It comes in white and tan, and makes a great addition to any outfit.
Baggallini All Day Backpack With RFID Phone Wristlet
Bags can be fluffy too! This faux shearling backpack from Baggallini also comes with a matching phone wristlet.
Marc New York Performance Teddy Faux Shearling Wrap Blazer
This cozy wrap blazer is stylish and super versatile. We love that it comes in four colors, and our personal fave is rouge.
Yatco Faux Shearling Lined Snuggle Hoodie
If you're someone who likes walking around the house wrapped up in your favorite blanket, this snuggly wearable blanket is for you. It comes in red and grey, and Nordstrom Rack shoppers love how soft it is.
Women's Faux Fur Cozy Pull-On Slipper Socks
When we first saw these slipper socks at Target, we had to get them immediately. They're really soft and so comfortable on. They come in 10 colors, and we already have five. We love them that much.
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Lite Lounge Pants
Barefoot Dreams has the softest blankets, so you just know these plush lounge pants are going to be amazing. In fact, one Nordstrom shopper called this the coziest thing they've ever worn.
Amped Fleece Throw Blanket
This top-rated fleece throw will be your new go-to blanket for winter. Urban Outfitters shoppers absolutely love this, and say it's the perfect cuddling blanket. One reviewer said it's also bigger than expected.
Lucky Brand Faux Shearling Long Coat
Everyone needs a fabulous teddy coat in their wardrobe. This faux shearling long coat from Lucky Brand is super trendy and comes in four colors.
Comeon Fuzzy Faux Shearling Oversized Coat
Amazon has a lot of really cute fluffy coats for under $50. This cozy oversized jacket comes in over 20 color options and has over 4,900 five-star reviews. Amazon shoppers say it looks exactly as pictured and it keeps you nice and warm.
Free People Sherpa Ballerina Slippers
These adorable ballerina slippers from Free People are super soft and great for days lounging around the house. It comes in three colors and we want them all.
Alo Foxy Sherpa Jacket
If you're looking for something that's worth the splurge, this chic sherpa jacket from Alo is it. You're guaranteed to get a ton of compliment in this!
Women's Cross Band Furry Slippers
Imagine slipping your feet into these fluffy slippers. Not only are these cute, they also have over 12,500 five-star reviews on Amazon. One shopper even said they were much softer and comfier than their Fluff Yeahs from Ugg.
Brown Teddy Crossbody Tote Bag
This teddy crossbody bag is one you'll want to bring around everywhere. It's so perfect for the season and it's really cute.
UGG Women's Cozy Chenille Sock
You can never have too many fuzzy socks, and these ones from Ugg are so cozy. You'll want more than one pair.
Mirol Women’s Sherpa Fleece Jacket
This bomber jacket is another fabulous Amazon find that's stylish, soft and affordable. It has over 1,600 five-star reviews and shoppers say you definitely won't be disappointed.
Ugg Genuine Shearling Slippers
You'll be obsessed with these shearling slippers from Ugg from the moment you put them on. We love how you can wear these both indoors and out.
Yeokou Women's Sherpa Lined Sweatpants
These sherpa lined joggers will definitely keep you warm in the colder months. It has over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and one shopper said it's so warm, it feels like you're wearing a thick blanket wherever you go.
Uniqlo Cropped Fleece Jacket
This cropped jacket from Uniqlo is soft, trendy and totally affordable. We love how you can wear it with pretty much anything. It comes in off white, black, pink and yellow.
