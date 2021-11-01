Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Sherpa Bucket Hats, Baseball Caps & More Winter Hat Trends Rocked by Your Favorite Celebs

Hats off to these celebs for finding a way to make our bad hair days a bit more chic!

By Emily Spain Nov 01, 2021 10:46 PMTags
E-Comm: Celebrity Winter Hat TrendGetty Images

Although we love a good swimsuit moment during the summer, nothing beats winter fashion!

Puffer jackets and coats hide the manifestation of those holiday calories, boots make you look taller and hats divert attention away from bad hair days. Not to mention, the season promotes cozy dressing— what could be better?

When building out our wardrobe for a new season, we always look to our favorite celebs for dressing inspiration. Lately, we've noticed lots of hats gracing the heads of famous trendsetters like Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian, and now we have a dozen tabs open with all kinds of hat styles.

Below, we rounded up beanies, furry bucket hats, baseball caps and more trending winter hats that will help you top off any outfit that is missing a little something extra!

Yaz Fuzzy Bucket Hat

This fuzzy hat is giving us Mia Thermopolis from the Princess Diaries, and we are here for it.

$19
Urban Outfitters

Roxxi Faux Fur Bucket Hat

Available in tons of fun prints, this faux fur hat will help make any outfit more stylish and Instagram-worthy.

$29
Urban Outfitters

Tip Top Black Corduroy Baker Boy Cap

Pair this corduroy cap with a trench coat and combat boots, and you're ready for a day on the town.

$18
Lulus

Wythe Leather Band Felt Hat

Add a pop of color to your fit with this felt hat! Not to mention, it can easily transfer into your spring and summer wardrobes.

$58
Free People

Hat Attack Classic Wool Beret

Is this beret in our cart right now? Oui! We love how you can pair it with just about anything.

$35
Revolve

Trendy Apparel Shop Plain Faux Suede Baseball Cap

While any baseball cap can be dressed up or down, we're loving textured caps like this faux suede one.

$17
Amazon

8 Other Reason Beanie

When in doubt throw on a beanie! Whether it's cold outside or your hair isn't cooperating, this hat style will save the day.

$34
Revolve

Mimi Knit Bucket Hat

This knit bucket hat is so fun and perfect for making your wardrobe a bit more playful on a dreary winter day.

$25
Urban Outfitters

Patchwork Tweed Dad Hat

We love a tweed print during the fall and winter and love it even more on a baseball cap.

$48
Rowing Blazers

Sherpa-Trimmed Bucket Hat

If you don't want to commit to an all-over furry hat, this fur-trimmed style is a good middle ground. 

$48
Anthropologie

Ready for more celeb-loved trends? Check out the UGG platform slipper that's selling out.

