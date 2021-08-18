Joshua Jackson Fiercely Defends Jodie Turner-Smith From Critics of Her Marriage Proposal

Watch : Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Welcome First Child

Joshua Jackson has a few words for anyone who has an issue with his wife, actress Jodie Turner-Smith, proposing to him.

"For anybody who is freaked out by a woman claiming her own space, shut the f--k up," he told Refinery29 in a recent interview. "Good God, you cannot believe the things people were leaving my wife on Instagram. She did it. I said 'yes.' We're happy. That's it. That's all you need to know."

During a July appearance on The Tonight Show, the Dawson's Creek actor shared that the Queen & Slim star asked for his hand in marriage during a trip to Nicaragua on New Year's Eve. However, some haters apparently had a problem with Turner-Smith being the one to pop the question.

"Holy Jesus," Jackson said, "the internet is racist and misogynist."

Seeing the comments Turner-Smith received, Jackson said, was a "real education for me as a white man, truly,"