Joshua Jackson Fiercely Defends Jodie Turner-Smith From Critics of Her Marriage Proposal

Joshua Jackson has a few words for anyone who has an issue with his wife, actress Jodie Turner-Smith, proposing to him.
"For anybody who is freaked out by a woman claiming her own space, shut the f--k up," he told Refinery29 in a recent interview. "Good God, you cannot believe the things people were leaving my wife on Instagram. She did it. I said 'yes.' We're happy. That's it. That's all you need to know."
During a July appearance on The Tonight Show, the Dawson's Creek actor shared that the Queen & Slim star asked for his hand in marriage during a trip to Nicaragua on New Year's Eve. However, some haters apparently had a problem with Turner-Smith being the one to pop the question.
"Holy Jesus," Jackson said, "the internet is racist and misogynist."
Seeing the comments Turner-Smith received, Jackson said, was a "real education for me as a white man, truly,"
"The way people get in her comments and the ignorance and ugliness that comes her way is truly shocking," he continued. "And it has been a necessary, but an unpleasant education in just the way people relate to Black bodies in general, but Black female bodies in specific. It is not okay. We have a long way to go."
Jackson also shared some more details on their engagement.
"So yes, we were in Nicaragua on a beautiful moonlit night, it could not possibly have been more romantic," he told Refinery29. "And yes, my wife did propose to me and yes, I did say yes, but what I didn't say in that interview was there was a caveat, which is that I'm still old school enough that I said, 'This is a yes, but you have to give me the opportunity [to do it too].' She has a biological father and a stepdad, who's the man who raised her. [I said], 'You have to give me the opportunity to ask both of those men for your hand in marriage.' And then, 'I would like the opportunity to re-propose those to you and do it the old fashioned way down on bended knee.' So, that's actually how the story ended up."
Jackson and Turner-Smith tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child together last year. And while they tend to keep the details of their personal life private, the couple loves to show PDA by leaving "thirsty comments" for each other on social media.
"One, she's very easy to love out loud and two, she's phenomenal," Jackson said to the outlet. "And I have to say, the love and support that is coming my direction has been a revelation in my life. I've said this often, and it just is the truth: If you ever needed to test whether or not you had chosen the right partner in life, just have a baby at the beginning of a pandemic and then spend a year and a half together. And then you know. And then you absolutely know. I didn't get married until fairly late in the game. I didn't have a baby till very late in the game and they're the two best choices I've ever made in my life."
And it looks like Turner-Smith feels the same way. "There aren't enough words to properly elucidate my love and affection for the thoughtful and intelligent human being that is @VancityJax, actor husband and daddy extraordinaire," she tweeted along with the article. "Also, he gives very good interview."