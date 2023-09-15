Selena Quintanilla, Walter Mercado and More Latin Icons With Legendary Style

Watch : Bad Bunny & More Latinx Music Stars: By the Numbers

Here's the tea...

A simple structured gown, dainty accessories and minimal makeup are enough to land a celebrity on the best dress list. After all, the attire is considered timeless.

However, when it comes to mastering the art of fashion, no one quite does it like Latinx stars. Is it a bold statement? Absolutely, but it's one that rings true when you take a deeper look at the icons whose style proved to be just as grand as their artistry.

Case in point? Legends such as Juan Gabriel, Celia Cruz and Selena Quintanilla left an indelible mark in both the music and fashion industry. The celebrated performers lit up the stage with their electrifying songs and one-of-a-kind outfits—which were typically bedazzled all over.

In fact, Selena was the mastermind behind some of her most memorable looks, including the iconic purple jumpsuit she wore during her last major concert before her untimely death in 1995.

Famed astrologer Walter Mercado not only enamored his fans with elaborate readings, but his flamboyant capes and ornate suits were truly spellbinding. The flashy get-ups not only became Walter's signature style but perfectly complemented his larger-than-life persona.