Maluma Reveals How He Personally Designed His Own 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards Look

Maluma is making a fashion statement with his latest award show looks.

During the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Oct. 21, the singer captivated audiences when he performed and accepted the Spirit of Hope Award for his philanthropic efforts.

But in a surprise twist, Maluma exclusively revealed to E! News that he designed his looks to help celebrate the special event.

"For the Latin Billboards, the kids from my foundation and my family inspired me to get into the creative, visionary and fashion design mindset for my look," he shared. "I accepted an honorary award for my work with my foundation, so I thought it was right to design my own look."

Maluma continued, "I wanted to have a color that represents purity and happiness with details that represent my brand with the pearl button accents with letters. I love pearls as they represent integrity and loyalty. I am loyal to working hard to help kids develop and accomplish their dreams in the arts."