Zoë Kravitz Says Upcoming Album Will Explore Her Divorce From Karl Glusman

Zoë Kravitz is revisiting her difficult recent moments as she channels them into her new music.

The 32-year-old Big Little Lies star graced the cover of AnOther Magazine's Autumn/Winter issue, and in the story published online on Thursday, Sept. 30, she shared that her band Lolawolf is not currently active but that she and producer Jack Antonoff have been working on her upcoming solo album "for a couple of years, on and off."

As for the lyrics, she explained she will be tapping into the various emotions she's experienced in that span, including the ups and downs of her relationship with ex-husband Karl Glusman. She filed for divorce in December 2020 after 18 months of marriage before finalizing the process last month.

"I wrote it over a long stretch of time, subconsciously just capturing this range of emotions, which has been interesting to look back on and see what I was writing about them, then and now and in between," Zoë shared. "It's personal. It's about love and loss."