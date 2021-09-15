Met GalaBritney SpearsMTV VMAsKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Channing Tatum Reveals Why His Met Gala Experience Exceeded His "Wildest Dreams"

Channing Tatum, who was spotted leaving the 2021 Met Gala with Zoë Kravitz, shared why the evening "was beyond my wildest dreams."

By Ryan Gajewski Sep 15, 2021 7:24 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetMet GalaChanning TatumZoë KravitzCelebritiesDonatella Versace
Watch: Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz & More Rock Nude Gowns

Channing Tatum is still on cloud nine after his magical evening at the 2021 Met Gala

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, the 41-year-old Magic Mike star posted a selection of pics to Instagram featuring himself relaxing in a Versace robe on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The images showed that the colorful robe featured Channing's name written on the back, meaning this look was a bit more casual than the classic Versace tuxedo he wore to Tuesday's Met Gala. 

In his caption, the actor gushed about his respect for the fashion house, along with its founder, the late Gianni Versace, and Gianni's sister, Donatella Versace.

"So 20 years ago (holy f-k) i was a kid stand in a room of what would be probably thousands of guys trying to get picked for the shows in Milan," he wrote of his early modeling years. "God knows how many they actually saw. Hoping to get picked to walk in the spring show. I never got to walk for Versace in the maybe 6 or 7 seasons in went to the shows."

photos
Met Gala 2021: Best Dressed Stars

He continued, "But last night to get to wear this……. other worldly robe…….. and to wear the most classic Versace tux. Cut boxy like Gianni wore in the 90's was beyond my wildest dreams. Donatella thank you so much for having and inviting and letting me wear such elegant and magical clothes. it was dream like. You are a legend! and a myth."

John Shearer/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Finally Unmasks Herself at Met Gala After Party

2
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

3

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

In recent weeks, he and Zoë Kravitz have been spotted getting affectionate, and although they arrived separately to the Met Gala, the pair was seen leaving the event together. 

As for her look for the big night, the Big Little Lies actress, 32, opted for a revealing chain-link outfit from Saint Laurent.

If you missed any of our complete coverage of the fashion world's biggest night, feel free to catch up by getting all the stunning looks and latest drama here.

Head to E!'s 2021 Met Gala blog for all the must-see photos and headlines from fashion's biggest bash! And don't miss our Met Gala recap Tuesday, Sept. 14 on Nightly Pop at 11:30 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Finally Unmasks Herself at Met Gala After Party

2
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

3

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

4

Why Harry Styles, Sarah Jessica Parker and More Missed the Met Gala

5

Proof Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Are Fashion's Next "It" Couple