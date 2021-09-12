Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Twinning as They Take Their Love to NYC

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Take Halloween Horror Nights

New York City just got a little hotter now that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are in town!

The two have taken their sizzling romance to "The City That Never Sleeps." On Saturday, Sept. 11, they were spotted checking into a hotel together. And in true Kravis fashion, they didn't shy away from showing some PDA, as they kept each other close and held hands.

What's more? The Poosh founder and Blink-182 musician, who is scheduled to perform at the 2021 MTV VMAS on Sunday, Sept. 12, looked stylish in matching outfits. That's right, the pair gave fans another reason to ship them, as they adorably twinned wearing the exact same black tracksuits, sunglasses and face masks.

Later that evening, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star slipped into a more high-fashion ensemble. She donned a black silk corset that hugged her curves and matching skin-tight pants that cheekily featured laced cut-outs. The reality TV star accessorized with sheer long-sleeve gloves, black pumps and a pint-sized purse.