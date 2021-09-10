NYFWKylie JennerBritney SpearsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

These 15 Unforgettable Met Gala Moments Will Remind You Why It's Kind of a Big Deal

A year after the entire event was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Met Gala is happening Sept. 13 and the fashion extravaganza remains the hottest ticket in town.

By Natalie Finn Sep 10, 2021 10:00 AM
FashionMet Gala
It may not be the first Monday in May, but the second Monday in September is shaping up to be pretty spectacular.

Sixteen months after the 2020 event was canceled, the 2021 Met Gala is taking place at long last on Sept. 13, the photogenic steps leading into the Metropolitan Museum of Art being readied right this minute to become the most exciting, celebrity-packed runway in the world for one special night.

The theme for the Costume Institute's almost-annual benefit and accompanying exhibit is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," which in two parts (the first on display now, the second coming next May) will examine how the country's ever-evolving social tides have influenced fashion—and vice versa. Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka are this year's co-chairs, along with perennial chairwoman Anna Wintour, who's been overseeing the event since 1995.

Arrivals begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, the menu will be plant-based and the looks promise to be epic.

And with the world still only inching (millimetering?) toward a semblance of normalcy, feel free to let everything the Met Gala has to offer, from the over-the-top couture and the fierce people wearing it to the many stars caught in candid moments of glee, celebration and side-eye, be a balm for your weary soul.

It is, after all, the closest thing New York has to a fairy-tale ball: It's the hottest ticket in town, guests must find something suitable to wear and Zendaya let one of her glass slippers slide off for effect while channeling Cinderella in 2019.

But even at an event where almost every arrival makes headlines, some memories linger for a reason. So to help get your pre-party (and your weekend, happy Friday!) started, relive these 15 unforgettable Met Gala moments: 

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News via Getty Images
London Calling

Princess Diana attended her first and only Met Gala in 1996, a year before her shocking death. Her lingerie-inspired gown was controversial among those who felt she should have worn something more conservative (which she almost did, concerned she might embarrass her teenage son, Prince William), but the navy satin slip dress—designed by John Galliano for Dior— was an instantly iconic look.

Through 2019, the Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice are the only members of Britain's royal family who have attended the Met Gala, though it's hard to imagine Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not making their own grand entrance one of these days.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Rih-Diculous

We'll keep this short and sweet: Each and every time Rihanna ascends the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a moment in Met Gala history is made. We bow down over and over again. 

Splash News
Elevator Showdown

The 2014 Met Gala went down in infamy thanks to a certain elevator ride starring Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Solange Knowles. Leaked surveillance footage showed the rapper being physically accosted by Bey's little sister in the lift at NYC's Standard Hotel while his wife made no move to intervene, prompting the notoriously private trio to release a rare public statement reassuring anyone who was interested (aka, everybody) that they remained a "united family."

Though we'll probably never know exactly what caused the altercation, Beyoncé's remix of "Flawless" alluded to it when she rapped, "Of course sometimes s--t goes down when there's a billion dollars on an elevator."

Larry Busacca/Getty Images; David Fisher/Shutterstock
Hiddleswift Busts a Move

Swifties can trace Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's romance back to the 2016 Met Gala, where they had a full-on dance party. Less than a month later, the singer and Calvin Harris would go their separate ways and she'd enjoy a whirlwind summer romance with the British actor.

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Queen of His Heart

George Clooney and Amal Clooney made their Met Gala debut as husband and wife in 2015, and Amal would return as a co-chair of the event in 2018. 

Larry Busacca/ Gettyimages
When Life Gives You Lemons

Just one week after Beyoncé dropped Lemonade, which shed new light on her and Jay-Z's marital turmoil, the performer showed up to the 2016 soiree without her usual plus-one. (Cue mass hysteria from the Beyhive.) She did have the support of Solange that evening, who coincidentally was dressed in lemon yellow.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kim's North Star

Kim Kardashian won't soon forget her very first Met Gala in 2013, where the expectant reality-TV superstar arrived alongside Kanye West in an eye-popping floral print by Givenchy. Daughter North West was born a month later—and two years later, Kim poked fun at herself by wearing the same floral design for Halloween. "Still fits...," she captioned the moment on social media. 

Photo by Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic
Mad for Plaid

Sarah Jessica Parker and the late Alexander McQueen punked out in matching tartan at the Met Gala in 2006 to celebrate "AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion."

Michael Buckner/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Three's a Crowd

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but this one of Jeremy Scott sandwiched between his 2016 Met Gala dates Nicki Minaj and Demi Lovato is rather priceless. After the former Disney star accused the rapper of throwing "shade" on Instagram, she further alluded to the awkward event (without naming names) in an interview with Billboard in which she opened up about her less-than-dreamy night two years prior. 

"I had a terrible experience," she recalled in 2018. "This one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey."

Instagram
Rule Breakers

What happens inside the Met Gala stays in the Met Gala, or at least that was Anna Wintour's goal when she banned selfies in 2015. What is this, the Oscars?!

But two years later, Kylie Jenner's crew gathered in the bathroom to take this sneaky snapshot. The result? A Kodak moment that will stand the test of time (and probably didn't involve Kodak). 

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
A Heavenly Surprise

In 2018, Madonna appeared atop the stairs of the Great Hall with an unforgettable production of "Like a Prayer." The performance, which also featured the pop icon's rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," fit right in with the event's theme that year, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Stairway to heaven, indeed. 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock; John Shearer/Getty Images
Thank You, Next

Dressed in the revenge catsuit to end all revenge catsuits, Bella Hadid expertly navigated what could have been quite the awkward interaction with ex-boyfriend The Weeknd and his date for the 2017 Met Gala, Selena Gomez. An insider told E! News that the supermodel kept her distance from the couple throughout the evening, but Bella and the "Blinding Lights" singer ended up reconciling a year later. Then broke up again.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Feeling of Dread

Jaden Smith redefined fearless fashion when he brought his freshly chopped dreadlocks with him to the Met Gala in 2017. The unlikely accessory not only raised eyebrows, but also started somewhat of a tradition for the envelope-pushing artit. In 2018, the gold certification plaque for his song "Icon" was his Met Gala date.

Bill Davila/startraksphoto.com; Instagram
Belle of the Ball

Claire Danes arrived at the 2016 Met Gala in a light blue ball gown fit for a tech-savvy Disney princess. It turned out that the Homeland star's Zac Posen confection featured thousands of hand-sewn L.E.D. lights that illuminated the dance floor.  

Getty Images
The Real Transformer

Lady Gaga schooled all comers in the art of "Camp: Notes on Fashion," the theme of 2019's Met Gala, when she arrived in a voluminous pink Brandon Maxwell ballgown that was only the beginning. Several nesting-doll looks later, she was down to her luxe skivvies and the crowd was on its knees.

And we can't wait to make some new memories on Monday.

