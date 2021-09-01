Colton Underwood Spotted Enjoying Romantic Hawaiian Getaway With Jordan C. Brown

That same month, Colton teased that he was ready to get back into the dating world. Taking to Instagram, he posted an adorable video of his grandma helping him try to find love on Tinder.

"Nana helps me swipe on tinder," he began his message. "My nana is picky, honest and blunt. but after we stopped filming she said 'im not going to let you settle, you deserve the best and i want someone to make you very happy.' we all need a nana in our lives [heart emoji]."

Colton's possible new relationship comes more than a year after he and Cassie Randolph—who received his final rose on The Bachelor's 23rd season—decided to call it quits in May 2020. However, their breakup was less than rosy.

Just months after their split, Cassie obtained a restraining order against Colton and accused him of "stalking" and "harassing" her. In November 2020, she dropped the restraining order, and Colton stated they "were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns."

"I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith," Colton said in a statement to E! News at the time. "I appreciate everyone's respect for privacy regarding this matter."

Additionally, Colton has since publicly apologized to his ex.