How Cassie Randolph Reacted After Ex Colton Underwood Publicly Came Out as Gay

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood dated for nearly two years, but after going through a messy breakup, a source exclusively tells E! News they are "not in communication."
In other words, the insider says Cassie "had no idea that Colton was going to come out" as gay on Good Morning America this Wednesday, April 14.
In the interview with Robin Roberts, the former Bachelor star discussed his sexual identity, and also apologized to his ex for the "bad choices" he made towards the end of their relationship. As he put it, "I'm sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn't have happened the way it did. I wish that I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else."
So, how did Cassie feel about Colton's interview? The source shares, "She doesn't know what to think at this time, she's still processing it all."
"Their relationship was very real to her and they were both in love at one point in time," the insider explains. "It's a lot to take in."
Colton and Cassie's relationship came to an end last May and was seemingly cordial as far as breakups go. But a few months later, Cassie was granted a restraining order against the reality star, after she alleged he was "stalking" and "harassing" her. A written statement in the filing, obtained by E! News at the time, read, "Mr. Underwood has been stalking and harassing Ms. Randolph. He has sent her unsettling text messages, repeatedly called her, and placed a tracking device on her vehicle to track her whereabouts."
However, Cassie dropped the restraining order against her ex, who issued a statement assuring, "The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith."
Since then, the source says, "Cassie has moved on from that part of her life and wishes him well."
E! News reached out to Cassie for comment.