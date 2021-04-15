JLo & ARodColton UnderwoodPrince PhilipKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Colton Underwood and Gus Kenworthy Spotted Filming Reality Show After He Comes Out

Colton Underwood and Gus Kenworthy were seen in New York while shooting their upcoming Netflix reality show, which centers on Colton's life as an out gay man. See the first pic below.

By Lindsay Weinberg Apr 15, 2021 6:00 PMTags
CelebritiesColton UnderwoodBachelor Nation
Watch: Colton Underwood Returns to Reality TV After Coming Out as Gay

Colton Underwood is already getting down to business. 

The Bachelor star was spotted filming his upcoming reality show on Wednesday, April 14, alongside Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy. Colton, 29, was photographed in New York's West Village shortly before he joined Robin Roberts on Good Morning America to announce that he is gay

His dad, Scott Underwood, also came with Colton and Gus for their stroll in the city. (A source close to Colton told E! News that his family and friends have largely been "completely understanding and supportive" of his coming out process, noting, "It wasn't a complete shock.")

The former pro football player smiled while wearing the same light jeans, white tee and dark jacket that he did for his TV interview.

Netflix's cameras followed Colton, who is working on the reality series with the streaming platform to document his life before and after coming out, another source confirmed to E! News on Wednesday. Netflix declined to comment.

What's more, Gus, who came out as gay in 2015, will be the reality star's "gay guide" on the show, an insider told Variety.

photos
Bachelor Nation Celebrates Colton Underwood

"Obviously this year has been a lot for a lot of people and it's probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they've been running from or what they've been putting off in their lives," Colton told Robin on-air. "And for me, I've ran from myself for a long time, I've hated myself for a long time. I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it."

TheImageDirect.com

He continued by saying, "I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life."

Of course, Colton has plenty of unscripted experience from his time on ABC's The BachelorThe Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. 

It turns out Gus also has some acting credits under his belt, in addition to his Olympic silver medal in men's slopestyle. The British-American athlete, 29, appeared in Will & Grace and American Horror Story over the past three years. As for his reality TV experience, Gus was a part of Celebrity PageThe Challenge: Champs vs. Stars and Celebrity Family Feud.

Plus, he's been a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and Beat Bobby Flay, making him quite the well-rounded performer.

Fans of the pair will have to wait to see them onscreen, as there's no word yet on the name of their reality show or when you'll be able to stream it.

Trending Stories

1

Gucci Family Blasts Lady Gaga's House of Gucci Movie

2

See Nicole Kidman Transform Into Lucille Ball in First Biopic Photos

3

Justin Theroux Shares Rare Insight Into Jennifer Aniston Breakup

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Gucci Family Blasts Lady Gaga's House of Gucci Movie

2

See Nicole Kidman Transform Into Lucille Ball in First Biopic Photos

3

Justin Theroux Shares Rare Insight Into Jennifer Aniston Breakup

4
Breaking

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially Break Up

5

Why Harry and William Won't Walk Together at Prince Philip's Funeral