Colton Underwood and Gus Kenworthy Spotted Filming Reality Show After He Comes Out

Colton Underwood is already getting down to business.
The Bachelor star was spotted filming his upcoming reality show on Wednesday, April 14, alongside Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy. Colton, 29, was photographed in New York's West Village shortly before he joined Robin Roberts on Good Morning America to announce that he is gay.
His dad, Scott Underwood, also came with Colton and Gus for their stroll in the city. (A source close to Colton told E! News that his family and friends have largely been "completely understanding and supportive" of his coming out process, noting, "It wasn't a complete shock.")
The former pro football player smiled while wearing the same light jeans, white tee and dark jacket that he did for his TV interview.
Netflix's cameras followed Colton, who is working on the reality series with the streaming platform to document his life before and after coming out, another source confirmed to E! News on Wednesday. Netflix declined to comment.
What's more, Gus, who came out as gay in 2015, will be the reality star's "gay guide" on the show, an insider told Variety.
"Obviously this year has been a lot for a lot of people and it's probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they've been running from or what they've been putting off in their lives," Colton told Robin on-air. "And for me, I've ran from myself for a long time, I've hated myself for a long time. I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it."
He continued by saying, "I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life."
Of course, Colton has plenty of unscripted experience from his time on ABC's The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.
It turns out Gus also has some acting credits under his belt, in addition to his Olympic silver medal in men's slopestyle. The British-American athlete, 29, appeared in Will & Grace and American Horror Story over the past three years. As for his reality TV experience, Gus was a part of Celebrity Page, The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars and Celebrity Family Feud.
Plus, he's been a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and Beat Bobby Flay, making him quite the well-rounded performer.
Fans of the pair will have to wait to see them onscreen, as there's no word yet on the name of their reality show or when you'll be able to stream it.