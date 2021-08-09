Nicole Kidman Reveals How Husband Keith Urban Really Feels About Her Love Scenes

Watch : Nicole Kidman Reveals How Keith Urban Feels About Sex Scenes

A true support system!

Nicole Kidman doesn't have to worry about Keith Urban getting over-protective when she films love scenes. The Nine Perfect Strangers star exclusively revealed on E! News' Daily Pop that her husband of fifteen years fully supports her work as an actor-producer, even when she has to strip down for scenes.

"My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved," Kidman explained on the Aug. 8 episode of DP. "He sees the show at the very end when it's a show, all edited together, and he's fresh eyes. He doesn't read any script, he really doesn't know what's going on on the set, he's got his own career that he's completely absorbed in."

Big Little Lies Emmy winner Kidman joked, "He doesn't know much about what I'm really doing."

Kidman and Urban's fairytale Aussie romance has cemented them as a true Hollywood power couple.