Allow Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman to Remind You Soulmates Exist

Watch : Keith Urban Gives Nicole Kidman Best Compliment Ever

Keith Urban will always be Nicole Kidman's no. 1 fan.

After the actress earned both Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for her performance in The Undoing, her husband took to Instagram Stories to celebrate her major achievement, writing, "Congrats babygirl on the tip of the hats from the @goldenglobes and @sagawards for your 'skills on fire' performance in @undoinghbo!!!!!!!!"

Kidman, 53, received a Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie nod from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and an Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series from SAG-AFTRA. Over the course of her career, she's secured 16 Golden Globe Awards nominations and five wins. In addition, she's received 11 SAG Awards nominations, winning her first in 2018 for her portrayal of Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies.

Of course, Urban, also 53, has racked up his fair share of trophies, too—including four Grammys, four American Music Awards and 13 CMA Awards.