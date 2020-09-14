Keith Urban Reveals How He Knew Nicole Kidman Was "the One"

Keith Urban knows he's one lucky man.

The country legend recently opened up about his one-of-a-kind relationship with his wife of 14 years, Nicole Kidman.

In a candid interview on Monday, Sept. 14, the 52-year-old star praised his leading lady and shared a glimpse into their fairytale romance while speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.

"She's just the one. She's the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was gonna go that road," Keith gushed over Nicole.

"It was like the ultimate fork in the road moment in my life, and it was literally like you either get this right now or you are never, ever gonna get it right," he continued. "This is your one shot. It felt so obvious. I knew where I was going... It was everything I was looking for and then beyond. Just beyond."