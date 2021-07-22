The Nine Perfect Strangers Trailer Has Us Ready to Surrender Ourselves to Nicole Kidman

Watch : Nicole Kidman Reacts to PCAs Nom: It's Amazing!

Putting the tranquil in Tranquillum House? Unlikely.

On Thursday, July 22, Hulu released the first full-length trailer for their upcoming drama, Nine Perfect Strangers, which is based off the book by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty and is set to premiere on August 18. Debuting a new, Russian accent, Nicole Kidman stars as Masha Dmitrichenko, a wellness retreat guru ready to transform the lives of nine, wait for it, strangers, including Frances (Melissa McCarthy), Lars (Luke Evans), Tony (Bobby Cannavale), Carmel (Regina Hall), Napoleon (Michael Shannon), Jessica (Samara Weaving), Ben (Melvin Gregg), Heather (Asher Keddie) and Zoe (Grace Van Patten).

The only thing she asks of her guests? "Surrender yourself to me."

Oh, and we should mention that the guests are laying in open graves for this particular activity. While we'd willingly give Kidman a kidney, we're not sure how we feel about Masha.

And it seems we aren't the only ones doubting Masha, as Tony expresses doubt that he's even supposed to be at the resort, Tranquillum House. Although Frances encourages her peer to stay put, she later quips, "It could be a real s--t show. What the hell do I know, right?"