Grab Your Berets, Here's What We Know So Far About Emily In Paris Season 2

Oh mon Dieu, Emily in Paris is already making a splash with season deux!
For all you non-French speakers—much like Emily (Lily Collins) herself—the hit Netflix series is back for season two, and already the follow-up promises double the fashionable drama. Will we finally get that ménage à trois between Emily, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) next year?
Netflix first confirmed the second season in November 2020 with a fictional letter from Emily's employer Savoir. "Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir," the faux letter reads. "Call it bonne chance, or American ingenuity—I'm leaning towards the former—her results are impressive. We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French."
Emily in Paris was the most-watched Netflix comedy in 2020 and it's clear Emily's style choices and naiveté helped propel the series into head-scratching stardom.
Find out all we know about season two below, and let's finally stop the Sex and the City and Devil Wears Prada comparisons once and for all!