Emily in Paris Star Ashley Park Reveals Everything She Knows About Season 2

Ashley Park is spilling the tea!
The 29-year-old actress, who plays the fun and vibrant Mindy Chen on Emily in Paris, has a très chic update on the upcoming second season of the Netflix series. In an interview with E! News, Ashley opened up about where she thinks creator Darren Star will take the show and what she envisions for her character.
And despite Emily in Paris being one of the most polarizing shows on Netflix, Ashley explained its positive impact and why some people just can't get enough of it. As she put it, "I think the reason people love it is there's a certain escapism."
"We're definitely filming season two in 2021," she revealed, adding that she's actually in the dark about what's to come. "I know nothing about the plot. They haven't even written it. That's what's kind of amazing. In season one, they'd only written, I think, two or three scripts when we were cast... So nothing has been written yet, as far as I know. I'm sure Darren has ideas."
In fact, the Netflix star explained that her character's passion for singing wasn't originally in the season one storyline, saying, "All of my singing stuff, all of those things were written when we all met. And as we were filming it together."
It's a special detail about Mindy's backstory that Ashley expressed she "could never have imagined."
"It's way beyond anything I could have hoped for," she raved, adding that she's enjoying going with the flow and doesn't "want to wish for anything" about her character in season two.
However, Ashley pointed out that there are some clear directions her character is headed.
"What's obvious is that she's working at this drag club, [she's] a singer, an MC now, so I'm sure there will be more music for Mindy," she shared. "And also, she moved in with Emily in that last episode—we were so excited because it was like, 'Oh Mindy is in Gabriel and Emily's world now.' Because everything was so separate, even though we weren't offscreen."
Ashley also noted that because Mindy "hasn't met any of the people at [Emily's] office yet," there is room to play in that arena. As she explained, "I think in season two we'll get a lot more relationships that will develop, but also some merging of the worlds. To see Mindy in more of those worlds is going to be a whole other story, which will be so fun."
At this time, it's unclear when exactly the second season of the series will hit Netflix.
But even when Ashley isn't wrapped up in the world of Emily in Paris, she's, well, just like Emily—the social media enthusiast. Because as of late, Ashley has been focused on connecting with her fans and followers on TikTok.
Case in point? Ashley, along with Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman and many other performers, kicked off the New Year with Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical. Entertainers came together for a pre-recorded musical, in which they sang of Parisian cooking and highlighted one rat's lifelong dream of becoming a chef. It was a nod to the 2007 Pixar movie.
Being part of this project was special to Ashley, who recalled the positive reactions she received online when she first announced her involvement.
"I posted it on my Instagram, [and] so many people were in the comments, 'We did this thing.' This is a musical of the people," she shared. "It was a true movement... What you're seeing is this whole leap of faith we're taking together because we all did this with COVID [happening], we all did this virtually. Even though we are still separate and didn't get to rehearse together or anything, there's a collective heart and that's always how it is with Disney."
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical was presented by Seaview Productions and debuted on Jan. 1 to benefit The Actor's Fund, which has raised $1 million so far. If you missed it on New Year's Day, you can still watch it exclusively on TodayTix.com. However, it's only available for 72 hours!