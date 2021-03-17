Emily in Paris' Ashley Park Shares Moving Message on Stopping Violence Against Asian Community

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2020

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park shared an emotional message to Instagram in the wake of the March 16 shooting attacks on three Atlanta spas that left eight people dead.

The actress, who is Korean-American, was teary-eyed in her video message, which she captioned, "3 deadly shootings targeting Asian Women in Atlanta yesterday. I couldn't sleep. Some of these 5am ramblings are very personal, but I decided to share because ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. I hope this helps someone feel not so alone in all this muck. Allies, thank you and please watch til end, this is societal programming that we can change."

In the video, Ashley quoted Pachinko author Min Jin Lee, who tweeted her own message after the attacks, which came just days after Steven Yeun became the first Asian-American to be nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his work in Minari.

"In less than 48 hours, we had a historic Asian Oscar moment with multiple firsts in 93 years—then a mass shooting targeting 3 Asian-owned businesses," the writer tweeted. "This is how terrorism works—you're not allowed to feel safe, accepted, or valued. We can resist. Take up space. Make noise."