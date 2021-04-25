2021 Oscars

How to Watch the Show on TV and Online
A Dazzling Debut: See the Very First Time the 2021 Nominees Walked the Oscars Red Carpet

You never forget your first, and we've we’ve got pics of Viola Davis, Amanda Seyfried, Sacha Baron Cohen, Frances McDormand, Carey Mulligan and more nominees making their Oscars red carpet debut.

Watch: 2021 Oscars Freshman Class: Chadwick Boseman, Steven Yeun & More

Oscars night is finally here! 

After initially being postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 93rd annual Academy Awards is taking place Sunday, April 25, with the broadcast starting at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

Mank is the most-nominated film of the night, securing nods in 10 out of the 23 categories. The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, MinariNomadlandSound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7 follow behind with six nominations apiece, and Promising Young Woman has five. All eight of these films are in the running for Best Picture.

Some of the contenders in the acting categories have been up for a trophy before. For instance, Viola Davis, recognized for her lead role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, has been a nominee three other times, winning in 2017 for her supporting role in Fences. Similarly, Anthony Hopkins, who's up for his lead role in The Father, has been nominated five times before, winning in 1992 for his performance in The Silence of the Lambs.

Other Oscar hopefuls—including Riz Ahmed, Steven Yeun and Vanessa Kirby—are first-time nominees.

2020 Oscars After-Party Pics

Because that first Academy Awards appearance is a night to remember—and let's face it, looking at old fashions is fun—we decided to take a peek at all of the nominees' Oscars debuts.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Viola Davis

Viola Davis dazzled in this gold Reem Acra gown at her first Academy Awards show in 2009, when she was up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in Doubt. Three years later, she was nominated in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her performance in The Help, and she finally won her first Oscar in the Supporting Role category in 2017 for Fences. This year, she's a contender in the Leading Role category for her performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Andra Day

While Andra Day is a first-time nominee this year for her lead acting role in The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, she's attended the Academy Awards before, turning heads in a stunning yellow SAFiYAA dress five years ago.

Oscars/Youtube
Frances McDormand

Frances McDormand is a bit of an Oscars pro. She attended her first Academy Awards in 1989, when she was nominated in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category for her performance in Mississippi Burning. She was then nominated four more times—winning in 1997 for her work in Fargo and again in 2018 for her acting in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. This year, she's a nominee in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her part in Nomadland, bringing her total number of nods to six.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan made her Oscars debut in 2010, walking the red carpet in a gorgeous Prada gown. At the time, the actress was nominated for her lead role in An Education. Now, she's in the running for an Oscar again for her performance in Promising Young Woman.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed's Best Actor in a Leading Role nomination marks his first Oscar nod. Although, the Sound of Metal star has attended the big show before. In 2017, he arrived in a cool midnight blue tux and presented the trophy for Best Visual Effects alongside Felicity Jones.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August after a private battle with colon cancer, was posthumously nominated for his lead role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, making it the actor's first Oscars nod. He made his Oscars debut in 2016, when he presented the honor for Best Sound Editing with Chris Evans, and attended again in 2018, when Black Panther was nominated in seven categories.

Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Anthony Hopkins

We're talking OG Oscars royalty here. Anthony Hopkins attended his first ceremony in 1976 and received his first nod in 1991, winning for his lead role of Dr. Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs. He's since earned five more nominations, including his recognition this year for his acting in The Father.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman walked the Oscars red carpet for the first time in 2012, when he was nominated for his lead role in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. He returned to the award show six years later and took home the trophy for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. Now, he's a contender once again for his portrayal of Herman Mankiewicz in Mank.

Oscars/Youtube
Glenn Close

Glenn Close has been nominated not once, not twice but eight times over the course of her career. Her first Academy Awards nomination, and appearance, was in 1983 for her supporting role in The World According to Garp. This year, she's hoping to take home the statue in the same category for her work in Hillbilly Elegy.

Rick Rowell via Getty Images
Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman looked like royalty when The Crown star arrived at the 2019 Oscars in an emerald Prada gown. She took home the trophy for her lead role in The Favourite, and she's aiming to add another one to her shelf for her supporting role in The Father.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Amanda Seyfried

While this is the first time Amanda Seyfried has been in the running for the golden statue, she's attended the award show before. She made her Academy Awards debut in an orange Valentino gown back in 2009, presenting with Robert Pattinson. This year, she's up in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category for her portrayal of Marion Davies in Mank.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen attended the Academy Awards for the first time in 2007. He won an Oscar in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for Borat. Now, he's up in the same category for Borat Subsequent Movefilm. But this isn't Baron Cohen's only nod of the night. He's also a nominee in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for his performance in The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya sported a sharp Brunello Cucinelli suit to his first Oscars ceremony in 2018, when he was up for his lead role in Get Out. This year, he's a contender in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.

