The 2021 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Full List

The nominations for the 2021 Oscars are finally here!
After postponing the 93rd annual award show due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences revealed this year's nominees on Monday, March 15. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced the contenders in all 23 categories during a global live stream.
There was certainly a lot of competition this year. Last month, the Academy announced that 366 feature films were eligible for Best Picture—up from 344 last year. But after counting all of the nomination votes, the organization narrowed down the list to a select few that are now in the running for the top prize.
Still, movie lovers will have to wait until the actual award show to find out the winners. The Oscars will be held Sunday, April 25 and will be televised live on ABC starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.
Ready to see who made the list? Scroll on to see all of the nominees.
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Costume Design
Emma, Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Mank, Trish Summerville
Mulan, Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio, Massima Cantini Parrini
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
Mank, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Nina Pedrad
The Father, Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami…, Kemp Powers
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal, Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfranfe
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
