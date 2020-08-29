Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43 After Battle With Colon Cancer

Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer.

News of the actor's passing was confirmed in a statement shared to his social media accounts on the evening of Friday, Aug. 28.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," the statement read. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much."

"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," the statement continued.

According to the statement, Boseman died at home, with his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, and family by his side.

"The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," it concluded.